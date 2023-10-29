Auburn is ‘100% in the mix’ for 2025 4-star quarterback

Auburn was not one of Ryan Montgomery’s top five schools when he announced them earlier this year but they are making a push for the talented 2025 quarterback.

The Findlay, Ohio native visited Auburn for the first time this weekend to watch the Tigers take on Mississippi State and the trip has the Tigers in the mix he told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente.

“Yeah for sure, they’re 100 percent in the mix,” Montgomery said. “I’m looking at possibly coming down maybe later this year and possibly for a Junior Day in January… Really going into this I didn’t know too much about Auburn, obviously this is my first time here and it definitely bumped them up on the list. Like I said, they’re 100 percent in the mix now and I’m just looking forward to keep establishing and growing this relationship.”

The Tigers have plenty of ground to make up on Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State, who all made his top five back in August.

Montgomery is the No. 221 overall player and No. 15 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 8 player from Ohio.

The visit allowed Montgomery to meet with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, something that had an impact on him.

“Yeah that was awesome,” Montgomery said about the meeting. “He just reiterated that I’m one of their top guys and that they really need a quarterback and the 2025 class is crucial for quarterback and that I’m one of their top guys. That was pretty cool.”

Montgomery is having a dominant junior season for Findley High School, completing 68% of his passes for 3,018 yards and 35 passing touchdowns in 10 games.

