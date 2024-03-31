Aubrey Beckham wins MVP of The Throne basketball tournament

Aubrey Beckham showed off the entirety of her skill set during The Throne as she led Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) to the national basketball tournament’s championship.

The four-star junior posted a stat line of 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the 61-52 title game victory over South Shore’s Lady Vikings representative.

In the semifinals, Hebron Christian defeated Bishop Ireton behind 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists from Beckham and an impressive 23 points, 16 rebounds, and an assist from Ja’Kerra Butler.

Hebron Christian went 30-2 during its season, winning the championship in a tight 62-60 victory over Wesleyan. Beckham was named to the all-state first team; Butler was named to the second team, and Mia James and Danielle Osho were honorable mentions.

Aubrey Beckham with the smooth euro in the finals‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/RhYT9RaVGp — The Throne (@TheThroneHoops) March 30, 2024

Beckham, a 5-foot-10 junior, was named All-Region 8-AAA Co-Player of the Year in both of the last two seasons, according to the team website.

She showed in this tournament that she’s not just dominant against Georgia teams — her peers around the nation also struggle to handle her play.

With this win, Hebron’s season culminates with its back-to-back state championships (after going 32-0 last year) and a national tournament title.

The basketball season is wrapping down, with just a handful of games around the country and the Chipotle Nationals coming up next week.

Hebron Christian can rest easy for the offseason, knowing most of its team, including Beckham, Butler, James, and Osho, will be back next year.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports