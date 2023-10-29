Aubie the Tiger trolls Michigan football with 'Michigan stole my sign' poster for Auburn

As the scandal around Michigan football continues to evolve, the college football world is still pointing and, in some cases, laughing at the Wolverines.

The latest joke at the expense of Michigan came from Aubie the Tiger, Auburn 's mascot.

As many have before him, Aubie stood on the Auburn sideline with a poster saying "Michigan stole my sign" featuring the block "M."

Part of what makes this so funny is these teams have, almost literally, no history against each other. Auburn and Michigan have played each other twice in their illustrious histories, splitting the "series." Auburn defeated Michigan in the 1984 Sugar Bowl 9-7, whereas Michigan won the 2001 Citrus Bowl 31-28.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan sign-stealing updates: Latest news in NCAA investigation into Jim Harbaugh's team

Nevertheless, when a story is as juicy as the one unfolding in Ann Arbor, everything is fair game.

With or without Aubie's signs, the Tigers put together a solid 27-13 win over Mississippi State Saturday to move to 4-4 (1-4 SEC) on the year. Payton Thorne put together his most well-rounded conference game this year, completing 20 of 26 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Auburn mascot trolls Michigan with 'Michigan stole my sign' poster