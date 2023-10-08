Montpellier game in Ligue 1 abandoned after firecracker thrown at goalkeeper

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) was among the scorers as Marseille beat Le Havre 3-0 in Ligue 1 (CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU)

The Ligue 1 game between Montpellier and Clermont on Sunday was abandoned in injury time after visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw was targeted by a firecracker thrown from the stands and had to be stretchered off.

Television pictures showed a firecracker landing next to the Clermont goalkeeper's feet and exploding with a loud bang, just as the match was entering stoppage time.

A clearly stunned Diaw went down and needed treatment before being carried off, and the game was halted before being abandoned following a crisis meeting.

"The doctor who examined the Clermont goalkeeper certified that he was not in a condition to return to the field. The match is therefore halted definitively," referee Florent Batta told media at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier were leading 4-2 and on course to win their first home game of the season until the incident, and now risk serious punishment from the French footballing authorities with the prospect of having to replay the game without their fans.

Earlier Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the scorers as Marseille beat Le Havre 3-0 to claim their first win under new coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Less than 72 hours after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Europa League, Marseille again netted twice early on but this time they eased to victory against opponents who finished with 10 men.

Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante's own goal gave Marseille the lead in the 18th minute, and it was 2-0 three minutes later as Aubameyang delightfully clipped in a fine pass by Amine Harit.

It was Aubameyang's fifth goal since signing for Marseille in the close season but a first goal in Ligue 1 in 10 years for the former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker.

- Lyon still winless -

Le Havre were reduced to 10 men five minutes before half-time when Rassoul Ndiaye was sent off for a second yellow card, and Marseille got their third goal in the 84th minute when Aubameyang rounded the goalkeeper and back-heeled the ball for the arriving Ismaila Sarr to score.

Lens followed their midweek Champions League win over Arsenal by coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Lille in the northern derby.

Benjamin Andre gave Lille the lead but Deiver Machado equalised for Lens, who are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions.

Struggling Lyon are still without a win this season after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at home to Lorient.

Eli Junior Kroupi gave Lorient the lead, but Ernest Nuamah equalised in the 21st minute and Alexandre Lacazette put Lyon ahead 60 seconds later.

A Lacazette penalty made it 3-1 for Lyon before half-time, but Lorient fought back in the second half with Kroupi scoring again before Darlin Yongwa equalised.

Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from their heavy Champions League loss to Newcastle United in midweek when they visit Rennes later on Sunday.

Monaco are a point clear of Nice at the Ligue 1 summit following a 3-1 victory at Reims on Saturday, while their Cote d'Azur neighbours won 1-0 at Metz to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Brest are two points off top spot after a 1-1 draw at home to Toulouse.

