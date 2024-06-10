AU Pro softball tournament in Wichita for the first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Forty-two of the top softball players in the world are in Wichita over the next two weeks.

The Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball tournament begins Monday and continues until June 25 at Wilkins Stadium on the Wichita State University campus.

Wichita Pride taking precautions after FBI warning

The tournament is different than a typical softball tournament – points are earned on every play, and the leaderboard changes constantly throughout each game. Many of the points are based on team wins. After the last game of every series, the top three-point scorers will be named team captains. Each captain will be assigned a team color based on their standing. There will be nine doubleheaders, and the player with the most points will be crowned as champion at the end.

You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.