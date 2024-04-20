Atwood sets Texas RBI record, hits 2 homers in 11-3 win over Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 Texas blasted four home runs and ran away with its eighth consecutive win 11-3 over Kansas on Saturday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.

The win clinches a series victory for the Longhorns and they can go for the sweep in the finale Sunday.

PREVIOUS GAME: No. 1 Texas makes it 7 consecutive wins, nears program record with 4-2 victory over Kansas

Texas (37-6, 16-4 Big 12) catcher Reese Atwood hit two homers and drove in four runs to set a number program record for most RBIs in a season with 69. The two blasts give her 17 for the season, one short of the program record, and the hits pushed her batting average to .403. Kayden Henry and Katie Cimusz also hit home runs in the game.

The Jayhawks (27-16-1, 11-9) took a 1-0 lead after the first inning but the Longhorns quickly answered with Henry’s homer and then Atwood’s first one. Texas scored four runs in the fifth to make it 8-3 before tacking on three more for good measure.

Mia Scott picked up a pair of hits for the Longhorns. Mac Morgan earned her 10th pitching win of the season in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk. She allowed three runs on four hits before Estelle Czech came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings. Czech allowed one hit and walked two batters.

The teams conclude their series at noon Sunday.

