Atwood and Block power the Range Riders to a Father's Day win

Jun. 17—KALISPELL — After only scoring four runs in the previous game, the Glacier Range Riders came out swinging, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, en route to a comfortable 14-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars to take the series.

It was the fifth time in the last six games that the Range Riders have scored in double digits, an approach that Andy Atwood credits the team for simplifying their at-bats.

"Sometimes less is more, by looking for fastballs and staying within yourselves. When somebody is on base, just try to put the ball in play and good things happen," Atwood said.

Atwood was hunting a fastball in his at-bat in the bottom of the third with two runners on. Instead, he got a hanging change-up that he hammered over the left field wall, his third home run of the season.

Nick Block, who was initially not in the starting lineup, was added in right field just before first pitch and provided a huge spark with his bat and glove. He finished the day with two doubles, drove in a game-high four runs and made an impressive throw from right field to nail a runner at home plate.

"Every day I show up ready, whether that is starting or coming in late to the game for a pinch-hit opportunity, whatever it is I am ready to play," Block said.

The Range Riders' pitchers also did a great job limiting walks and starting pitcher Brady Held pitched six strong innings to earn the win. The three relievers out of the bullpen didn't allow a run, leading to a Father's Day win for their manager Paul Fletcher, who finished the post-game interview alongside his son.

They will host the Great Falls Voyagers for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday.

IDAHO 030 002 000 — 5 10 3

GLACIER 508 010 00x — 14 14 0

Brian Williams (2), Connor Harrison (3), Chase Hanson (5), Jacob Jablonski (7) Robert Barham, Sergio Ramirez (8) and Ryan McCarthy. Brady Held (6), Jerry Huntzinger (7), Montana Quiqley (8), Cameron Cowan (9) and Nick Gore.

IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS — Zaid Walker 2-4, Robert Barham 0-3, Kevin Johnson 2-4, Trevor Rogers 1-2, Brett Barrera 2-4, Chase Hanson 0-4, Tyler Wyatt 3-4, Ryan McCarthy 0-4, Brandon Bohning 0-4.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 1-5, Ajay Sczepkowski 1-4, Chad Castillo 1-4, Mason Dinesen 3-4, Ben Fitzgerald 4-4, Nick Block 2-4, Gavin Tonkel 0-3, John Daly 0-1, Nick Gore 1-4, JD McLaughlin 0-2, Blaze O'Saben 1-1.

2B — Dinesen, Fitzgerald, Block 2. HR — Barrera (9), Wyatt 2 (5). Atwood (3). RBIs — Barrera 2, Wyatt 3. Castillo, Dinesen, Gore 2, Atwood 3, Fitzgerald 3, Block 4.