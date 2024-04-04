Atwater High students using knowledge, skills to help improve city softball fields

The softball diamonds at Osborn Park in Atwater are getting a face lift this week thanks to some Atwater High School students.

Atwater High FFA Advisor Dave Gossman and six of his students from the turf and sports field management and horticultural classes spent close to 30 hours this week leveling out the softball fields at Osborn Park.

“We’ve used high school softball fields and JV baseball fields to practice,” Gossman said. “This is by far our biggest project.”

Gossman started the turf and sports field management, the first high school program of its type in California, five years ago. Golden Valley High School recently started its program, giving Merced County two of the three high school programs now offered in the state.

Gossman’s class has 28 students this year.

Atwater High School senior Kimberly Valdovinos works to level section of softball field at Osborn Park in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

“Being an ag teacher, I like sports; this was an untapped niche,” Gossman said. “We were able to get no-ag kids who were in athletics involved.”

They’ve been able to do recent projects on the athletic fields on campus including the softball fields and junior varsity baseball field. They also worked on Memorial Ballpark in Atwater this winter to help level the infield.

Gossman also took three of his turf sports field management students on a week-long field trip recently to tour and learn from grounds crews at USC, Dodger Stadium, Arizona State and some MLB spring training facilities in Arizona.

“I give a lot of credit to the groundskeepers and that whole profession,” Gossman said. “I go up and tell them, ‘I just feel like a guppy among big fish,’ but they were so excited to see high school programs. Us and GV are the only ones on the West — high school wise. So they’re exciting because there is a need for jobs. This is an opportunity for them to get exposed and get some skills.”

During their tours the students got to see the ground crews do the day-to-day work needed to keep professional facilities up to the lofty standards for NCAA and professional programs.

They were able to watch crews build mounds, manicure the fields and talk to head groundskeepers. An added bonus was they were able to get on-field access before games.

“The Dodgers gave us credential wristbands and mingle with coaches and players,” Gossman said. “I didn’t realize I had a big Dodgers fan.”

Atwater student Nicholas Trejo was able to nod at Dodgers star Mookie Betts as he walked by their group and Betts gave him a nod back.

“That made me happy for the rest of the day,” Trejo said.

Students from Atwater High School's turf and sports field management recently took a field trip to tour facilities at MLB spring training sites and colleges like Arizona State (seen here) and USC.

Trejo said it was an eye-opening experience to see how the professional crews worked the field. He watched as they went to work on the mound and the home plate area right after the game.

“I learned a lot watching the professionals doing it,” Trejo said. “Now I’m able to bring that back to our school and do that at our high school.”

A couple months ago, Gossman reached out to the City of Atwater and offered their services to help out some of the facilities in the community.

“Hey we’ve got some equipment, we’ve been progressing with our classes and skills and we’d like to extend it to the community,” Gossman said. “One, it’s an opportunity for the students to learn and it’s an opportunity for the city to benefit.”

When Gossman came out to survey the fields at Osborn Park a couple months ago he saw the infields needed work. He could see peaks and valleys in the dirt. When they measured the two fields there were some spots where there were 8 to 10 inches difference in elevation.

Gossman and his team have spent this week using their laser-grader, leveling the diamonds out to a zero grade, which will limit the bad hops and curtail some of the injury risk.

City of Atwater Parks and Recreation Coordinator Edgar Vasquez-Chavez says that between 700 and 1,000 kids and adults use the field during the year.

“We have Little League that come out to use the field, we have adult leagues and this year we have a fall league as well,” Vasquez-Chavez said. “We have youth and adults using the fields year-round. Getting rid of the humps and bad hops — which is a safety issue — helps us out tremendously.”

Gossman said the City of Atwater is paying them for their work and the funds will go toward the Atwater High ag program. Gossman said the funds will go toward purchase equipment, machine maintenance and hopefully paying for more spring training trips for students.

The students are taking time out of their spring break to help out the community.

“People think you just rake and water,” Gossman said. “It’s hours and hours, for us we’re going to spend 30 hours just grading two parks. It’s time and time and time. These are the kind of kids, I think the industry and the community want, kids who are doers. I think to me, if you’re a doer, you’re going to be successful. It’s nice to see kids come out on their break and learn something new, develop skills.”

The students participating in the project are getting hands-on experience working with the equipment and completing the project.

“It’s a learning experience, driving the machines out here and I don’t have anything else to do so I might as well do it,” said Atwater senior Marvin Vasquez-Velasquez, who was driving the machinery on Wednesday morning. “I get the experience, it gets me outside the house and I learn something new. I was smiling right now while doing it, it’s fun.”

“I like giving back,” Vasquez-Velasquez added. “I’ve done multiple community service hours. It’s a park, we’re doing this for good reasons, I like watching baseball.”