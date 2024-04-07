What attributes can 2025 recruit Talibi Kaba add to Rutgers football?

In early February, Rutgers football added a standout prospect in Talibi Kaba to their 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker is a quick and fluid linebacker who covers a lot of ground and can shine within the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

A linebacker at Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey), Kaba is ranked the No. 5 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 20 ranked linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Kaba received offers from Boston College Duke, Iowa State and Kent State during his recruitment.

Film Review

The future Scarlet Knight is extremely athletic, covering a ton of ground at the linebacker position. He can change direction quickly and is solid in run support and pass coverage. Kaba plays sideline-to-sideline, chasing down ball carries in the open field.

He is a two-way starter at the high school level, logging multiple carries at the running back position, and showing off his top speed. With his elite speed, Kaba can play the rover position within Defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak’s defensive scheme. Also, he can share time playing at the middle and outside linebacker positions.

As Kaba develops toward the Power Five level, he needs to focus on getting stronger and more physical. If Kaba can counter his speed with strength, he can shine at the collegiate level.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire