Attorneys: Retired NFL players victimized by predatory lenders, advisers

After the nearly $1 billion concussion settlement, lenders allegedly are charging interest rates as high as 50 percent.

Hundreds of retired NFL players have been preyed upon by unscrupulous lenders and advisers seeking a slice of a nearly $1 billion concussion settlement, the players' attorneys said Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia, the New York Times reported.

The claims stem from the settlement the former players agreed to that provides up to $5 million to players with dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other serious neurological conditions related to trauma sustained while playing football.

That, the players' attorneys say, unleashed a cash-grab by, among others, lenders who have charged interest rates of 50 percent or more to players who agreed to pay back the money when they received their parts of the settlement.

"We don’t want to watch these awards be cannibalized," player attorney Christopher Seeger told Judge Anita B. Brody of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who is overseeing the settlement.

According to the Times, Brody convened the hearing in response to news reports of what she called "purportedly deceptive or misleading solicitations."

During the course of Tuesday's hearing, player attorneys said hundreds of their clients may have been swindled by unscrupulous lenders and advisers, some of whom described themselves as "claims service providers" who would help players file claims for fees of up to 15 percent of any cash awards.

MORE: Tom Brady unperturbed by concussions in NFL

The loop also includes brokers, who receive fees for referring players, the Times reported.

Because many of the players are older and suffering the physical and neurological consequences of playing in the NFL, they and their spouses appear to be particularly vulnerable to the predatory practices.