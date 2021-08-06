Attorney wants help in murder trial

Aug. 6—The attorney for Clyde Ewing is asking a Nez Perce County judge to reconsider his decision not to appoint an additional attorney at county expense to help him defend Ewing against the charge that he and his 16-year-old son committed the murder of Samuel Johns in Lewiston earlier this year.

Ewing, 42, and Demetri Ewing are both charged with first-degree murder in the case, and 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill recently joined the cases. Gaskill announced Thursday that he will soon issue an order setting Demetri Ewing's trial date for Oct. 4, the same as Clyde Ewing.

But with that date fast approaching, Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy asked the judge late last month to appoint Sean Walsh, of Coeur d'Alene, as co-counsel to assist with the case. Gaskill denied the motion a day later, but Cuddihy subsequently asked him to reconsider. He filed an affidavit that noted Clyde Ewing's unwillingness to waive his right to a speedy trial, putting significant pressure on him to complete pretrial motions and preparations.

Cuddihy also asserted that by joining the trials, Gaskill made pretrial activities more difficult to handle.

"I have tried one previous matter with multiple defendants," Cuddihy wrote. "It was my experience during that trial (that) a joint trial complicates trial preparation, trial strategies, trial, and places significant stress and pressure on defense counsel."

Cuddihy noted that the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office will use at least two attorneys to try the case, and that Demetri Ewing is currently represented by three attorneys.

"To date I am the only attorney working on Mr. Ewing's case," he wrote. "This fact puts Mr. Ewing and myself at a significant disadvantage."

At Thursday's status conference in the case, Gaskill indicated that he is willing to grant Cuddihy's request, but with a cap on how much can be spent. He instructed Cuddihy to discuss that limitation with Walsh, and then present arguments in favor of the appointment if necessary.

Story continues

Last month, Chief Criminal Deputy Proseuctor April Smith also filed a notice with the court that the state will not seek the death penalty for either defendant in the case. According to Lewiston police, the Ewings allegedly rode bicycles to Johns' Seventh Avenue residence in the middle of the night Jan. 8 and invaded the home while wearing dark clothing and masks.

Once inside, they allegedly shot Johns to death in his living room, possibly over a dispute about stolen property. They then allegedly fled the scene. No murder weapon has been found, but the prosecution has presented evidence from video surveillance cameras that allegedly tracks two individuals from the Ewings' Bridge Street motel room in Clarkston to the vicinity of Johns' residence at the time of the shooting, and then back to the motel.

Both Ewings remain in custody. Clyde Ewing is housed at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center, while Demetri Ewing is at the Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center, although he is being tried as an adult. If convicted of first-degree murder, they could be sentenced to life in prison.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.