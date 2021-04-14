Attorney to file assault charges against Rams star Aaron Donald
An attorney in Pittsburgh, Todd Hollis, told KDKA on Wednesday he is going to file assault charges against Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Cameron DaSilva of TheRamswire adds information.
Hollis told KDKA that the alleged assault on Spriggs occurred over the weekend of April 10-11 between 3-4 a.m.
Donald is from Pittsburgh and often trains there during the offseason. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year attended the University of Pittsburgh and had the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center dedicated to him in 2019.
Donald was drafted by the Rams 13th overall in 2014 and has spent his entire career with the franchise, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and being named a first-team All-Pro six times.
The attorney provided an image of the person who he is alleging Donald assaulted.
