Attorney ‘disappointed’ Commanders cut Brandon McManus

Less than a week after kicker Brandon McManus was accused of sexually assaulting flight attendants during the 2023 NFL season, the Washington Commanders released the veteran kicker on Sunday.

Two women have accused McManus in a lawsuit of “rubbing himself against them and grinding against them” and attempting to kiss one of them during a flight to London with the Jacksonville Jaguars last fall.

Brett R. Gallaway, the attorney for McManus, denied the allegations after news broke of the lawsuit last week. Following the Commanders’ decision to release McManus on Sunday, Gallaway released another statement.

“We reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions,” Gallaway said.

“While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”

McManus, 32, played for the Broncos from 2014-2022, helping the team win Super Bowl 50 in 2015. He converted 81.1% of his field goal attempts with the Jaguars last season after converting 77.8% with Denver in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire