Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticism: Part 2

Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday. The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.