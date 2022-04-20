Attention, Jets: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is asking for trade

Deebo Samuel runs away from defender

Joe Douglas, get back to that phone.

Deebo Samuel is asking the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

It's no secret Douglas and the Jets have been looking to add a star No. 1 wide receiver via trade this offseason, as they were among the finalists for Tyreek Hill and have checked in on others as well.

Samuel isn't just a wide receiver, as many know now after a very successful 2021 campaign where he was given the ball in the slot, out wide, and behind the line of scrimmage as a running back.

And Samuel wants to be paid for those contributions. The Niners, on the other hand, reportedly haven't been too engaging with contract talks and now Samuel wants out.

Samuel is currently in the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted by the Niners as a second-rounder in 2019 out of South Carolina. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the year, but it appears this could be a situation where whatever team he might be traded to has to have a long-term deal waiting.

We'll see how this plays out, but the Jets are certainly among those willing to give up some assets to make a deal happen with San Fran for a very dynamic player whom head coach Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur are very familiar with.