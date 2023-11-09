'Attention to detail' was touted as a Billy Napier strength; does Penn State deliver for us?

Billy Napier was hired nearly two years ago as Florida Gators football coach, in large part for his great work at Louisiana, but much was also made about his attention to detail.

No, seriously.

It was a strong suit.

Was. Well, maybe it still is, from Sunday to Friday. But Saturdays have forced us to question that reputation.

Remember the season opener when the Gators only had nine guys on the field during a Utah field goal?

Is that better or worse than having 18 on the field?

Worse, it turns out.

If there’s a meeting room up there for the Gods of Special Teams, at this point they’re just toying with the Gators, who were looking at a game-winning field goal in the final seconds against Arkansas last Saturday.

With no timeouts, the Florida offense was going to spike the ball and bring in the kicker for a 39-yarder. Except the field-goal team was trotting onto the field at the same time as the spike — some counted 17 Gators on the field at the time, others counted 18, and I’m going with 18 because at this point, why not?

Five-yard penalty, 44-yard try instead, wide right, overtime, another loss.

Communication failure was blamed. You reckon?

The Gators have had just 10 men on the field a few times this year for opponents’ kicks, and in the season opener had two punt-team players wearing the same number — another no-no, by the way. Earlier in the Arkansas loss, the Gators missed a PAT.

Often, at big-league programs, when such things happen, the head coach is forced to offer a sacrifice, even if it’s just for appearances. In this case, the special-teams coach would’ve been bounced after the Arkansas mishap, if not earlier.

Except, for all the assistants and support staff on UF’s Human Resources roster, no one carries the title of Assistant Coach, Special Teams. The “coaching staff” lists a dozen of the familiar roles, excluding special teams coach, and the endless roll call under “support staff” includes about two-dozen folks involved with the on-field product — this includes “quality control” assistants for all position groups … except special teams.

There’s a staffer carrying the title of “GameChanger Coordinator,” with GameChanger serving as a cute way of describing duties related to the special teams.

Such as the field goal teams.

GameChangers, indeed. And though it’s easy to kick more dirt on the wounded at times like this, right now the Gators are making it too easy.

Getting the right personnel on the field — all of them, and only all of them — is perhaps the most fundamental of the fundamentals.

With no sacrifice to offer the gods (and boosters), Billy Napier is left to shoulder the blame himself. If and when he sheds it, will it be a happy occasion, or yet another turning of the page in Gainesville?

We’ll see, but in the meantime, how long before Vegas starts offering an over-under on the number of Gators on the field for a kick?

Rank & File

The weekly ranking of Florida's seven big-league football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends, and clandestine signals from Connor Stalions.

1. FSU (9-0). This week: Miami at home. It’s been 32 years since Miami ruined an FSU season this late in the year. The Seminoles were No. 1 in mid-November of ’91 before losing to the Hurricanes. The ’Canes, by the way, were No. 2, which they’re not now, you may have noticed. FSU is due for a Saturday struggle, but this ain’t the one. The pick: ’Noles by 12.

2. Miami (6-3). This week: at FSU. QB Tyler Van Dyke has been horrible since returning from the mystery (leg) injury. True freshman Emory Williams has looked good in relief. Stranger things have happened, but still, sticking with the above pick.

3. UCF (4-5). This week: Oklahoma State at home. The Knights’ first Big 12 win last week should have them feeling good. The Cowboys win over the Sooners screams “letdown” this week. Most lines have Oak State favored by just 2½. Sounds about right, actually. The pick: Pokes 33½, Knights 31.

4. FAU (4-5). This week: E. Carolina at home. ECU is 1-8 with the one win coming over Gardner-Webb. Whew. Both teams coming off 3-point losses, with ECU’s against a ranked team (No. 24 Tulane). How’s that for a big search for any signs of momentum? The pick: Owls by 6.

5. USF (4-5). This week: Temple at home. Once every couple months, Temple’s Owls muster a good effort. They beat Navy last week, so that’s out of the way. The pick: Bulls by 12.

6. FIU (4-5). This week: at Middle Tennessee State. Sabal palm is Florida’s official state tree, but 4-5 appears to be the official state football record. Panthers are coming off a bye week and go to Arkansas next week, so take advantage of this week. The pick: Panthers by 3.

7. Florida (5-4). This week: at LSU. Why No. 7? Remember, we’re big on current trends and results versus expectations. Barring an upset over the next few weeks, Florida is looking at a third straight seven-loss season. Yikes. The pick: Tigers by 14.

The (other) Picks

It’s not like college football was in need of more chaos, more controversy. The Connor Stalions situation has added something resembling a dime-store novel storyline.

Saturday in Happy Valley, Penn State could do the NCAA and Big Ten a huge favor by beating Michigan and shooing away that sign-stealing cloud hovering over the current rankings, standings and potentially blanketing the eventual playoff selections.

The Wolverines are unbeaten and ranked second in the AP poll, but one-loss Penn State is ranked ninth and, as mentioned, playing at home.

What weighs more for Michigan, their apparent Us-against-the-World mentality on display now, or the growing weight of accusations and evidence and, naturally, distractions?

Unfortunately for Penn State and those pulling for the Nittany Lions, the heaviest weight belongs to that bag of history weighing down their coach, James Franklin: He’s 3-16 against top-10 teams, and a combined 4-15 against the Big Ten’s two current monsters, Michigan and Ohio State.

Franklin is, however, 2-2 at home against Michigan. Do we hear 3-2? To quote the great Leslie Nielsen, “Good luck, we’re all counting on you” — Nits by 2.

● Elsewhere: Alabama over Kentucky; Washington big over Utah, Ohio State beats Michigan State by 30; Oregon big over USC; Clemson over Georgia Tech; Arkansas beats Auburn; Jimbo over Mississippi State; Oklahoma by just 3 over WVU; Texas over TCU; Deion upsets Arizona; and deep into southwestern Pennsylvania; the Washington & Jefferson Presidents over the visiting Yellow Jackets of nearby Waynesburg, Pa.

BTW: W&J boasts a ton of impressive alumni. The list includes lots of congressmen, senators and governors, but also Joe Philbin, Stephen Foster, Roger Goodell, John Astin (yes, Gomez Addams!) and the heroic Fighting McCooks of Union Army fame (look ’em up).

Dr. Jesse Lazear was also an alum, and man oh man, you want to talk about taking one for the team? Doc Lazear was in Cuba in 1900 with Walter Reed and other doctors, and was hell-bent on helping eradicate Yellow Fever, which viciously tormented the New World for centuries.

Dr. Jesse Lazear

Someone needed to confirm the fever came from mosquitoes, and Jesse had a plan. “I rather think I’m on the track of the real germ,” he wrote to his wife on Sept. 8 after allowing an infected mosquito to bite him.

On Sept. 25, Mabel Lazear became a widow. But there hasn’t been a Yellow Fever outbreak in the U.S. since 1905.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

