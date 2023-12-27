Attention to detail helps Flat Rock's Brian Boom shatter records

FLAT ROCK — Flat Rock devotes a segment of football practice each day to inside runs.

For most players this is more a physical than mental process. Gaining yards on short-yardage or goal-line plays most often comes down to simply beating the player across from you.

Brian Booms takes a more cerebral approach.

He always was quizzing the coaches during that part of practice.

“He’s the ultimate student of the game,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

That kind of attention to detail turned Booms into the ultimate weapon for the Rams this season.

Brian Booms of Flat Rock runs past Milan defenders William Gaskell V, Gavin Mick (6) and CJ Fairbanks (13) during a 42-0 Flat Rock victory in the Division 5 state playoffs. Booms has been named Monroe County Region Offensive Player of the Year.

The running back who set seven school records this fall has been selected by The Monroe News as the Monroe County Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Booms sees inside running as much more than simply winning the one-on-one battles.

“There’s a more techie side to it,” he said. “Do you step this way or that? If there is a stud on the other side who you have to make sure to block? And what (line) backer do you need to get to? Who is the most dangerous?

“I love breaking down the game. I love breaking down film.”

That kind of attention to detail helped Booms break down defenses.

During his senior season he re-wrote Flat Rock’s record book. He shattered the previous standards for rushing yards in a season (1,713), career (2,940) and rushing touchdowns in a game (6), season (32) and career (44) and total touchdowns in a season (34).

He beat a couple of records by a wide margin. The previous mark for rushing yards in a season was 1,296 and the standard for rushing TDs in a season was 18.

Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume congratulates Brian Booms on his 2-point conversion during a 42-6 win over Summit Academy in the Division 5 District finals.

“Brian Booms will go down as one of the best players to ever play at Flat Rock,” Reaume said. “He had a ton of God-given talent, but what separated him was his work ethic. The kid never missed a single summer workout or practice during his entire tenure in our program. He led by example and others followed.”

“Brian was as unselfish as they come and did whatever was needed to help our team win.”

Booms unselfishly shared credit for his accomplishments.

“I got stronger in the weight room, but it wasn’t just me,” he said. “My linemen got bigger and more physical, too. That allowed us to add to the playbook.”

If the stellar offensive output wasn’t enough for Booms, he also set a school record with 303 career tackles.

“There were a couple of teams I wasn’t on, kick-off and kick-off return,” he said. “I love kick-offs, but the coaches said I needed a break.”

What side of the ball is his favorite?

“Last year I would have told you defense, but this year I think I leaned toward offense,” he said.

The career tackles record he broke belonged to Flat Rock legend Jake Shulaw, now the athletic director at nearby New Boston Huron.

Brian Booms

Shulaw visited a Flat Rock practice after he lost his record to talk to Booms.

“That was awesome,” Booms said. “I never thought I would meet him or break his record. I hope someday someone breaks my record and I can come back and do the same thing.”

The son of Jeff and Lisa Booms started playing football as a young boy.

“I don’t remember the exact age, but I am pretty sure it was around the fourth grade,” he said. “I loved the game right away, even though I was third string.

“My second year, I started at fullback. I blocked for (Airport All-Stater) Jack Mills.”

His quarterback in those days was Airport’s four-year starter Cooper Nye. For the past three years, his quarterback has been Flat Rock All-Stater Graham Junge.

“I’ve been blessed with great quarterbacks the whole time I’ve played football,” he said.

He said another blessing in his football career was to play in the middle school for the late Chris Elliott.

“Under coach Elliott, we were undefeated,” he said. “Then my freshman and sophomore years we were 0-7 and 2-7. We knew we had to turn it around.”

The Rams turned it around in a big way. They went 8-4 last season and won a regional championship. This year they were 9-4, repeated as regional champs and reached the state semifinals.

“Everyone in Flat Rock loves football,” he said. “They know this is Buck Reaume’s team and we’re going to come at you. It’s a mentality.”Booms currently is a member of the bowling team and plans to try golf in the spring.

Several colleges have contacted him about playing football next season, but his playing days may have come to an end.

“I am not sure yet,” he said. “I want to try to become a police officer. That would mean going to the academy. I want to see how that works out.”

Mike Beaudrie

Mike Beaudrie

Flat Rock, 6-4, 200, 12, L

Started both ways on the line. “Protected Graham’s (QB Graham Junge) blind side and didn’t give up one sack all year,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Vaughn Brown

Vaughn Brown

Mason, 5-11, 175, 12, QB

Threw for 1,664 yards and 17 TDs. “He wraps up his career as the No. 2 passer in school history,” said Erie Mason coach Steve Bowers.

Tyler Dafoe

Tyler Dafoe

Summerfield, 6-2, 145, 11, WR

Caught 16 passes for 370 yards, a 22.8-yard average per catch. “Tyler is one of our leaders by example,” Summerfield coach Dylan Szegedi said.

Hunter DeBarr

Hunter DeBarr

Whiteford, 6-1, 165, 12, RB

Ran for 843 yards and 13 TDs and caught 17 catches for 297 yards and 4 TDs. Overall, he averaged 9.1 yards every time he touched the ball.

Ethan DeLand

Ethan DeLand

SMCC, 6-3, 210, 12, L

Key to SMCC offense. “Ethan was our most physical blocker which is why we ran behind him for the majority of the year,” SMCC coach Adam Kipf said.

Graham Junge

Graham Junge

Flat Rock 6-0, 180, 11, QB

Completed 181-of-294 passes for 2,419 yards and 27 TDs. “He was an extension of the coaching staff on the field,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Hunter Faunce

Hunter Faunce

Bedford 6-3, 220, 11, L

Graded out as an 80 percent blocker with 8 pancakes. “He just does what he has to do,” Bedford coach John Phillips said. “He’s absolutely reliable.”

Chris Galloway

Chris Galloway

Ida, 6-0, 275, 12, L

The offensive line was the key for Ida this season. “Chris is country strong,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “He is excellent at the point of attack.”

Joe Krolak

Joe Krolak

Carlson, 5-7, 170, 11, QB

Ran for 626 yards and 8 TDs, threw for 1,069 and 15 TDs. “Led us to one of the best offensive outputs in school history,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

Brody Lopez

Brody Lopez

Milan, 6-0, 245,12, L

Versatile and strong. “Brody is asked to down block, trap, kick out and wrap,” Milan coach Jesse Hoskins said. “He executes all his blocks well.”

Kolby Masserant

Kolby Masserant

Whiteford, 6-2, 195, 12, WR

Had 46 catches for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns. Set school records for receiving yards and catches in a season and career receiving TDs.

Jack Mills

Jack Mills

Airport, 6-1,180, 12, RB

Ran for 1,410 yards, caught 18 passes for 323 and scored 22 TDs. “Jack is the best football player I’ve coached,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said.

Colin Nowak

Colin Nowak

Airport, 6-0, 170, 12, WR

Had 37 catches for 738 yards, school-record 89 career catches. “He could score any time he touched the ball,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said.

Cooper Nye

Cooper Nye

Airport, 6-4, 225, 12, QB

Threw for a school-record 1,739 yards and 22 TDs. “He had one heck of a career as a four year starter at QB,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Breylon Richards

Breylon Richards

Monroe, 6-1, 225, 12, L

Credited with 19 pancakes blocks and graded at 84 percent. “Breylon was dominant on both sides of the ball,” Monroe coach Kyle Reed said.

Micah Smith

Micah Smith

Huron, 6-2, 190, 12, QB

Threw for 788 yards and ran for 679 yards and 7 TDs in seven games. “Micah is a tough as they come,” Huron coach Tom Hoover said.

Adam Szalay

Adam Szalay

Flat Rock, 6-1, 180, 11, WR

Led team with 592 receiving yards on 35 catches. “His body control and jumping ability makes him a difficult matchup,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Jackson Wertenberger

Jackson Wertenberger

Ida, 6-4, 300, 11, L

“Relentless drive blocker at the point of attack,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “He is a good down blocker and has good feet in pass protection.”

Braiden Whitaker

Braiden Whitaker

Dundee, 6-3, 190, 12, WR

Hauled in 42 passes for 885 yards and 9 TDs. “A difficult matchup for teams due to his length and speed,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “Great hands.”

Izaiah Wright

Izaiah Wright

Carlson, 5-11, 200, 10, RB

Ran for 1,965 yards with 31 TDs. “Izaiah did special things for our offense even with opposing defenses keying on him,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

Nolan Zajac

Nolan Zajac

Airport, 6-1, 185, 12, K

School-record 6 field goals and 53 PATs. “The three games he kicked field goals in were our three biggest games of the year,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said.

SPECIAL MENTION

Receiver: Rocco Breslin, Flat Rock; Alex Gillum, Flat Rock; Korbin Herrera, Erie Mason; Jaycob Pieprzyk, Flat Rock; Jaxen Wourman, Milan.

Line: Issac Arredondo, Flat Rock; Drew Booth, Flat Rock; Cam Davis, Erie Mason; JJ Hawkins, SMCC; Hudson Heams, Bedford; Jack Iott, Whiteford; Josh Luciow, New Boston Huron; Jake Nagy, Gibraltar Carlson; RJ Percha, Flat Rock; Hayden Wood, Monroe.

Quarterback: Luke Beaudrie, Jefferson; William Gaskell V, Milan.

Running back: Dinato Gandara, Monroe; Drew Harris, SMCC; Evan Marcon, SMCC; Hunter Poignon, Bedford; Malachi Pribyl, Jefferson; Brandon Rozek, Bedford; Dean Thomas, Ida; Jake Wadsworth, Summerfield.

Kicker: Max Buschman; Ida; Jack Decker, Bedford; Kyler Ostrowski, Gibraltar Carlson; Camden Schmidt, Monroe; Mitchell Smith, Flat Rock.

