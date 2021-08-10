If you’re attending TCU this fall, COVID face masks will be required indoors on campus

Officials at Texas Christian University announced on Tuesday that face masks will be required in all indoor campus areas.

The announcement comes as the Tarrant County community spread level is at “high transmission” for COVID-19. University officials said the masks are needed to help protect the health and safety of the community. Disposable masks will be readily available at primary building entrances.

TCU officials will continue to monitor county transmission and confirmed vaccination levels in the community.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn by all students, staff, faculty and visitors in the following campus areas, according to the policy on the university’s website.

Indoor areas on campus, including all instructional spaces, non-private office spaces or common areas. Examples of indoor campus areas include:

▪ Classrooms

▪ Common meeting spaces, break rooms or lounge areas

▪ Dining facilities, except when eating or drinking

▪ Unions and public event spaces

▪ University Rec Center

▪ Elevators and hallways

▪ Public restrooms

▪ Face coverings must be worn even if alone in these non-private spaces.

Officials said the exceptions include that face coverings may be removed while eating or drinking and face masks are optional in private spaces such as private offices or residential rooms.