After attending prospect camp, junior college OT Gavin Layton commits to Buffs

New Colorado football O-line coach Bill O’Boyle has a seemingly strong eye for talent hiding at the junior college level.

On Friday, Rochester Community & Technical College offensive tackle Gavin Layton became the fifth JUCO OL to join the Buffs this offseason, joining Zach Blackwood (Garden City CC), Kareem Harden (Butler CC), Jack Wilty (Iowa Central CC) and OL Isaiah Jatta (Snow College).

Layton’s commitment, however, is unique in that he attended one of Colorado’s prospect camps that took place earlier this summer. Assumedly, he was in Boulder for CU’s post-high school graduate camp, which was held on May 30, and impressed enough to earn an offer.

The rising sophomore is listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds.

On Sept. 19 of last year, Layton was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Player of the Week after recording six pancake blocks in a win.

After an amazing camp a few weeks ago, I am blessed to have received my first D1 offer to @CUBuffsFootball. With that being said I am extremely blessed to announce I will be 100% committed to the University Of Colorado! #skolbuffs @DeionSanders @ob_buffaloes @TerrenceIsaac1 pic.twitter.com/sTBTzXf6Yj — Gavin Layton (@GavinLayton9) June 30, 2023

