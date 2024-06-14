After attending minicamp, Broncos WR Courtland Sutton noncommittal on training camp

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton reported to mandatory minicamp this week after previously skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities in the spring.

Sutton is set to have a base salary of $13 million this season and NFL Network reported last month that he was skipping the club’s offseason program because he was unhappy with his contract.

“I don’t know who talked to them, but obviously it’s something that has been conversed about,” Sutton said Tuesday when asked about NFL Network’s report. “My team and I have been in contact with the guys upstairs that handle all of that stuff. We were kind of going back and forth trying to figure out the best way to kind of find a middle ground for the situation. We are at a stalemate in a sense, but I have confidence and faith that the right thing will be done.”

Sutton was asked if he considered skipping mandatory minicamp to really make a statement and the receiver said skipping it was discussed with his agent, but the receiver did not want to miss more time away from his teammates.

“It was something that was conversed about,” Sutton said. “My team and I had conversations about it. Missing OTAs wasn’t easy for me. I love ball, I love this game. I love the comradery that it brings with my teammates. … So it was definitely something that was considered. I wasn’t – I’m not going to say I wasn’t a fan [of missing OTAs] – but obviously I’m here, you know? So that’s the biggest thing. I wanted to make sure that it was known that, yeah, I was upset about how the contract went about, how the conversation went about, how the stalemate has persisted, but I also want it to be known that I love ball. I love the guys.

“To be able to come out here and watch practice and to be around the guys, even just to stretch and move around with ‘em a little bit was so much fun. I enjoyed it to the fullest. So it was something that was considered but I don’t think it was a high consideration just because, you know, I think that the point has been made already. I think that everybody that needs to know knows what the situation is. And like I said earlier, I’m hoping that we’re able to find a solution and get to the bottom of this because this is where I want to be – and I’m just hoping that it’s mutual.”

If the it’s not “mutual” and Sutton’s contract is not revised before training camp, the receiver did not rule out the possibility of holding out.

“You know, we’ll see,” Sutton said when asked if he’d skip training camp if the situation is not resolved before then. “We’ll see what happens. Got a month to be able to get things situated. Hopefully things get situated because – as you all have heard – and I will continue to say, this is where I want to be. This is home. This is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire.

“This is the place where I want to be able to hopefully put enough out that once my career is done that I can hopefully have a bid at the Broncos Ring of [Fame]. Those are all things that have to be earned and hopefully I’m able to have the time to be able to continue to showcase that I’m capable of being in that caliber of people.”

Sutton, 28, has $2 million guaranteed this season. His base salary will increase from $13 million this year to $13.5 million next year, but none of his 2025 salary is guaranteed. ESPN reported last month that the receiver is seeking $15-$16 million per season.

The Broncos have about $7.7 million in remaining salary cap space this year, but the team is likely prioritizing long-term extensions for cornerback Pat Surtain (24) and guard Quinn Meinerz (25). If Sutton does skip training camp, he will be fined $50,000 for each day of practice skipped.

Denver’s staff was glad to see Sutton back at the team’s facility this week, but it remains to be seen (a) if the Broncos will revise his contract and (b) if Sutton will report to training camp if a new deal is not reached. The team usually begins training camp in late July. Sutton’s status will be tracked on Broncos Wire.

