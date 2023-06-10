Attendance report for Patriots’ final OTAs practice

The New England Patriots have officially wrapped up their voluntary team organized activities.

There were several notable players missing on Friday, along with a few making their official OTAs debut.

The team as a whole finished up strongly, highlighted by rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez seeing more work with the top defensive unit, rookie linebacker Marte Mapu flashing his playmaking skills and many of the younger receivers getting an opportunity to step up for more meaningful reps.

It’ll be a much more jam-packed practice at the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday, but things were definitely lighter in the participation category at the OTAs finale, which isn’t at all unusual.

Here are the players that were missing in action.

Here's who missed Friday's OTAs finale

Players limited at practice

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire