How to attend, watch the introduction of Mark Pope as the Kentucky men’s basketball coach

The Mark Pope era of Kentucky men’s basketball has begun.

On Friday morning, UK officially announced that Pope — formerly the head coach at Utah Valley and BYU — would be the next head coach in Lexington, replacing John Calipari after his 15-season run with the Wildcats.

Pope was a captain on Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team, and he started 14 of 69 games in his two seasons on the court for the Wildcats. He began his college career at Washington before transferring.

There’s plenty of work for Pope to do at UK: Between players in the NCAA transfer portal, declaring for the NBA draft and decommitting from Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class, the Wildcats have a nearly nonexistent roster in place for next season.

But before work can be done on that front, Pope will be introduced as the next head man at Kentucky.

Pope’s introduction as the Kentucky men’s basketball coach will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Fans can attend Pope’s introductory press conference. Admission to the event will be free and Rupp Arena will open to the public at 3:30 p.m.

Rupp Arena will also have limited concessions available during Sunday’s event, which will be moderated by UK broadcaster Tom Leach.

Fans should enter Rupp Arena via the main entrance of the building off High Street. Limited parking will be available on High Street on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New Kentucky men’s basketball coach Mark Pope will be introduced in his new post on Sunday at Rupp Arena.

Jeff Sheppard ‘pumped up’ for the Mark Pope era to begin. ‘This is going to be awesome.’

Mark Pope confirmed as Kentucky’s basketball coach. ‘Hanging a banner is the expectation.’

What to know about new Kentucky basketball coach and 1996 national champion Mark Pope

Barnhart: Donors have already pledged $4 million to UK basketball NIL after Mark Pope hire

Rick Pitino says Mark Pope will ‘win in a big way’ as Kentucky’s basketball coach

‘He’s just such an amazing leader.’ Mark Pope’s UK basketball teammates hyped about hire.

New Kentucky coach Mark Pope had 3 recruits lined up at BYU. Will they follow him to UK?