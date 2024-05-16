How to attend: 2024 Philadelphia Eagles’ Women’s Football Festival

The Philadelphia Eagles “Women’s Football Festival” returns this month at Lincoln Financial Field. Held annually, the stadium becomes a space for women Eagles fans to have fun and create great memories with football-themed activities.

You heard our QB 🗣️ Get your tickets for the Women's Football Festival here: https://t.co/sbhkT0oFAC pic.twitter.com/qfHbyPP8pT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 23, 2024

Held this year just a week after Mother’s Day, doors open on May 19 at 9 a.m. sharp for fans who want to get a front row seat to the Welcome Address – a quick speech from a beloved Philadelphia Eagle to kick off the event. This year’s Welcome Address will feature starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, his first time doing so.

After the address, fans will spread out throughout the stadium to enjoy their activities. Some events include “Birds Bingo” where guests had the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, like Taylor Swift tickets in the past. Each fan has the opportunity to meet Eagles players and alumni and run through football drills.

This year, tickets for the Women’s Football Festival are $85. The already-sold-out VIP tickets shot up to $300 this year, with the experience including complimentary food, open beer and wine bar, an autograph opportunity with Jalen Hurts and more.

Returning for its second year, for $42 extra, fans can paint with Eagles alum Tra Thomas.

Check out more information on the event here.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire