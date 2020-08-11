Attempting to answer some of college football's biggest questions after Big Ten, Pac-12 postponements

The college football landscape is chaotic.

As of now, just 77 of 130 schools are moving forward with a fall football season as the continuing coronavirus pandemic has forced schools and conferences to postpone their football seasons or even outright cancel them.

And there are far more questions than answers. While the Big Ten and the Pac-12 say they want to play football in the spring, no one has any idea if it will be feasible or if other conferences will follow suit. Here’s our best attempt to answer some of those questions as college football navigates an unprecedented situation.

Who else is still playing?

The Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions that they won’t have football in the fall mean that the ACC, American Athletic Conference, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC and Sun Belt are the only six top-level college football conferences who — as of now — plan on playing in the fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12’s decisions to postpone followed the Mountain West and Mid-American Conference’s decisions to not play fall sports earlier in the week.

A majority of conferences at the second-tier FCS level have also said they’re not playing football in 2020 and the NCAA canceled the Division II and Division III postseason tournaments.

The SEC, which includes Alabama and Auburn, are pressing on with a conference-only schedule for 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

What does the college football schedule look like now?

The SEC is planning to play a conference-only schedule that starts Sept. 26. The ACC is allowing teams to play one non-conference game in addition to their conference schedules. We still aren’t sure what the Big 12’s schedule will look like. The AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA are all letting their teams schedule non-conference games if feasible.

There’s a very high chance that not every team will play the same number of games. Again, assuming a season happens.

If it does happen, the ACC’s first scheduled games are for the weekend of Sept. 12.

Will there be a playoff?

“It’s too soon to say,” College Football Playoff spokesperson Bill Hancock told Sports Illustrated.

The College Football Playoff is not run by the NCAA. The playoff’s board is made up of a representative from each of the 10 FBS conferences and a Notre Dame representative.

It’s hard to see a playoff happening in the fall if there’s a bifurcated college football season with some conferences playing in the spring. Especially a playoff with four board members from conferences that aren’t playing football in the fall.

While we’re still awaiting official word on the playoff, our guess is that it won’t be happening as scheduled. And if it does, well, the Pac-12 and the Big Ten won’t be a part of it.

What about the other bowls?

There will undoubtedly be fewer bowls in 2020 because there are going to be fewer bowl-eligible teams. While some bowls could still happen, there will be contraction, especially among bowl games that have contracts with conferences that have postponed the football season.

The Redbox Bowl had previously announced that it wouldn’t be held in 2020.

What about the 2021 season?

The 2021 season would likely be pushed back for leagues that play in the spring. Asking players to play 24 games in a 12-month span would be a monumental — and dangerous — ask of college athletes. It seems like the only way the 2021 season will start on schedule for everyone in college football is if there are no spring seasons.

How does this affect the NFL draft?

Scouting has become a hell of a lot more important for NFL teams. And the draft and scouting combine dates may have to be moved if college football teams are playing in the spring.

While the NFL has reportedly expressed reticence to move its annual spring events in 2021, it’s hard to see how NFL personnel would want to keep things as scheduled if there was a chance to scout draft-eligible players playing in the spring.

