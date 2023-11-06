Attack on Titan creator "had to give up on" happy ending

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama has weighed in on the anime's polarising epilogue, explaining why a "happy ending" wasn't on the cards.

Premiered in Japan and America on November 4, with Europe following suit the next day, Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 marked the end of the road for protagonist Eren Yeager, turned into the series' villain.

The finale suggested a new cycle of violence may begin again when, many years after Eren's death, a lone boy and his dog find the tree the protagonist was buried under and that seems to contain the source of the Titans' power.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Attack on Titan manga creator and EP on the series said: "I guess there could have been an ending where it was a happy ending and the war ended and everything was fine and dandy. I guess that could have been possible."

"At the same time, the end of fighting and the end of contention itself kind of seems hokey," Isayama continued.

"It kind of seems like it's not even believable. It's just not plausible in the world we're living in right now. And so, sadly, I had to give up on that kind of happy ending."

In the 85-minute final special, Eren is killed but his death doesn't put an end to the war for Paradis Island.

Decades after the final showdown between Eren and the Survey Corps, a more futuristic Paradis is once again attacked and destroyed, with Eren's tree becoming a natural landmark in an otherwise desolate wasteland — and possibly indicating the beginning of new dramatic events.

Attack on Titan seasons 1-4, including Final Chapters, are available on Crunchyroll.



