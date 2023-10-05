Attack Quinn Ewers: Keys to an Oklahoma Sooners win vs. the Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma will have to up the level of play for its showdown with Texas. The Sooners have played some outstanding football throughout the season and have dominated nearly every team they played on one side of the ball or both.

Texas represents a significant leap into a new stratosphere regarding talent and the game’s overall magnitude.

Oklahoma will have to do some things this week that they’ve struggled to do all season. There are some major hurdles in winning the Red River Rivalry game this year.

Without further adieu, let’s look at what Oklahoma can do on Saturday and walk out of Dallas with the Golden Hat and first place in the conference.

Attack Quinn Ewers with blitzes and man coverage

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

Quinn Ewers has started to play like the quarterback many projected him to be out of high school when he was rated as one of the best quarterback prospects in the modern recruiting era.

He’s played well. His head coach is a talented offensive mind and will have some things he pulls out of his sleeve on Saturday for Oklahoma’s defense.

The Sooners cannot afford to let Ewers stand tall in the pocket and hope for the best by playing coverage. They’ll need to bring the heat to Ewers and force him to get the ball out or force Ewers to make throws outside the structure of the play.

He’s used his legs a lot more this year (5 rushing touchdowns), so he’s not afraid to run. But that’s better than letting a guy sit in the pocket for six seconds and play catch with his friends.

Find the ground game

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We have been harping on it all year, but Oklahoma has to find the ability to run the ball consistently and for explosive gains on Saturday. There are instances in every game where plays that should have gone for 15 or 20 yards, only go for six because of misreads on blocking, a lack of explosion through the hole, or the blocking itself wasn’t good enough.

It’s been an issue for the line and the running backs. But if there were ever a game to put it together, it’s this one Saturday.

Texas knows Oklahoma has an explosive passing offense, and they know of Oklahoma’s struggles. They will probably not commit too many players to the box, trusting their front four will be able to disrupt the ground game itself. That will allow the Longhorns to sit six or seven in coverage every play.

The only way to soften that up is via the ground game.

Keep the defensive line rotating

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas returns all five offensive linemen who started this game last year. They are experienced and very talented across the board. If we were to do a side-by-side of the matchup between Oklahoma’s starting defensive line and Texas’ offensive line, it would be hard to deny Texas has the edge. However, Oklahoma’s depth along the defensive line is the equalizer and potentially their ace.

In comparison, Oklahoma’s starters probably aren’t better than Texas’ offensive line.

The Sooners’ D-line starters don’t and won’t have to be out there every snap. They’ll keep rotating in fresh bodies who can fire off the ball. That depth could pay dividends in the second half. Guys like R Mason Thomas, Adepoju Adebawore, Gracen Halton, and so on will play essential roles in this game, exploiting a potentially worn-down offensive line unit.

Dillon Gabriel has to play DimeTime's game

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel missed this game last season due to a concussion he received in the TCU game the week before. It forced Oklahoma to play a makeshift version of wildcat football with tight end Brayden Willis at QB. It wasn’t pretty and made Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss feel even worse.

Gabriel’s healthy and playing as well as he has since donning the crimson and cream. He’ll have his stiffest test to date, but if Oklahoma is to win, he’ll have to play at an elite level against Texas.

He played with an edge Saturday against Iowa State. He’ll need this week as well. He’ll have to continue to use his feet to avoid Texas’ defensive front and pick up key first downs.

If he brings some of what we have seen from him this year on Saturday, Oklahoma will undoubtedly have a chance to win this game in the fourth quarter.

Empty the tank

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This is Oklahoma’s biggest game of the season; if they win, the outlook and trajectory of this season will change dramatically. They push into the top 10 nationally and become a viable candidate for the College Football Playoff.

They also have a bye following this game, meaning Oklahoma has no reason to worry about what’s coming next and can go all out to try and win this game.

Expect to see some exotic blitzes from Brent Venables and some plays from Jeff Lebby that we haven’t seen this year.

Oklahoma should play this game as if it was their last of the season.

Special teams needs to be...special

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Oklahoma’s special teams play has been pretty good this season. The Sooners have multiple punt blocks and have received big returns on special teams.

The punting game has been pedestrian. It’s been an adventure. In a game where Oklahoma will probably need to play the field position game, special teams coordinator Jay Nuñez will need to have his punters and kickers ready to roll.

Will we see a fake in any capacity? This feels like the type of game where that could be a huge thing. Also, continuing to get solid returns out of both return units is pivotal.

Placekicker Zach Schmit is 6 of 7 on the year with his longest field goal at 46 yards.

In the event this is a close game, keep that in mind.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire