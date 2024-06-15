'Attack puts you in positions to win finals but defence wins finals' - Smith

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith told Premier Sports:

"I think defensively we stayed in the fight, despite two yellow cards, and that's compliments to Nigel [Carolan].

"Because I'm attack minded people always think it's just about attack and we put a lot of work into it. Pete Murchie is doing a great job. There's a lot of work and understanding from the players that grows and grows with this.

"I always believe in the saying 'attack puts you in positions to win finals but defence wins finals'. It was important for us to front up physically. The believe that we've created through that has allowed us to back up some good maul skill and ball retention opportunities."