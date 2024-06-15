Attack Mode: United looks to force the action against Memphis 901 FC

Jun. 14—There's something to be said for a patient approach. New Mexico United doesn't necessarily want to hear it.

That essentially sums up United's road match at Memphis 901 FC on Saturday. Coach Eric Quill wants his team to force the action against a Memphis team that might prefer a chess match.

It's something of a change for New Mexico (8-3-1), which was forced to be patient in last week's 1-0 home victory over Hartford Athletic. In that contest, NMU spent much of the night trying to crack a packed-in Hartford defense while giving up counter-attack opportunities.

Patience paid off when Daniel Bruce redirected a Marco Micaletto bullet into the net in the 87th minute.

Saturday figures to be different. Memphis (5-6-3) would much prefer to keep United bottled up in its defensive end, allowing its talented attacking line to patiently look for openings.

"It's a little different brand than what we've seen the last few weeks," Quill said of 901 FC. "They're quick and creative up front, and they'll try to break you down with a lot of different ideas. We need to be active defensively and not let them keep moving the ball around. We need to be aggressive, force them to make decisions quicker than they might like."

Quill and his players are well aware of Memphis' potent 1-2 punch of Marlon Santos and Bruno Lapa. The two Brazilians have combined to score 10 goals on 55 shots this season. Santos was recently named USL Championship Player of the Month for May.

But Quill does not want his team to get overly caught up playing defense. Dangerous as Memphis can be on the attacking end, 901 FC is far from bulletproof on defense.

"The back line can be an issue for them," Quill said. "We obviously want to keep pressure on them and try to take advantage of that. But Memphis is very streaky. They can turn it on and really put you on your heels if you're not careful. We need to be very strategic in the way we attack them."

United's approach has been flawless at home this season. NMU is 5-0-0 at Isotopes Park in USLC play, but just 3-3-1 on the road. It's been good enough to push New Mexico to the top of the Western Conference standings, but veteran midfielder Daniel Bruce stressed the importance of keeping things in perspective.

"There's not a lot of talk in our locker room about tables or staying in first place," he said. "This season is still pretty young. It's more important for us to keep working and improving, stay focused on the game at hand."

Quill agreed.

"We just need to set the pace," he said, "do what we do. We've gotten off to a few slow starts and that's what we need to avoid. When we're setting the pace, creating chances and forcing teams to react to us, I always like our chances."

UNIVISION SPOTLIGHT: United will get an extra national TV appearance when it visits Indy Eleven in August. Spanish-language network TelevisaUnivision announced an agreement this week to carry 20 USL matches over the remainder of this season including the league championship match. The network announced the first 11 matches on its schedule, including the New Mexico-Indy match, which is set for 3 p.m. MDT on Aug. 11.

BUSY WEEK: Saturday's contest will be the first of three in an eight-day span for United, which hosts FC Juarez for an international friendly on Wednesday and entertains Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, June 22. NMU previously played three matches in eight days May 4-11, sandwiching USLC wins over Las Vegas and Oakland around a U.S. Open Cup victory over MLS Real Salt Lake.

GAME INFO: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPN+ (streaming), Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico (8-3-1): The cast of characters was a bit thin for United last week with two players (Dayonn Harris and Nico Bailey) on international duty and several others nursing nagging injuries. The latter group included Sergio Rivas, who was listed on NMU's active roster vs. Hartford but was not in uniform. Things may be similar Saturday. Nicky Hernandez and Jacobo Reyes continue to rehab from injuries and Bailey only returned to Albuquerque late Thursday and did not travel to Memphis. Still, United has been finding ways to succeed. Top goal scorers Greg Hurst (5 in USLC play) and Daniel Bruce (3) played together for a full match for the first time this season vs. Hartford, with Bruce netting the game-winner. Tony Herbert and Abdi Mohamed have settled in as back-line regulars of late and NMU has conceded just four goals in its last five matches.

Memphis (5-6-3): Moving to the USLC Western conference they have plenty of firepower, leading the league in total shots (228) and ranking fifth with 21 goals scored. Brazilian striker Marlon Santos (also known as just Marlon) was recently named USLC Player of the Month for May and ranks among the league leaders in several categories (6 goals, 5 assists, 29 shots). He works well alongside midfielder and fellow Brazilian Bruno Lapa, who has four goals on 26 shots and ranks fourth in the USLC with 28 chances created. Playmaking defender Akeem Ward has 20 chances created, as well. But Memphis has been a bit scattershot in its attack, putting just 71 shots on target. The back line also has been vulnerable, with 18 goals conceded. Veteran goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been an iron man for 901 FC as the only player to start and finish every match this season.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico is 1-1-0 in previous matchups against Memphis, with both having been played at Isotopes Park. Attendance has been slow for 901 FC this season at 2,820 per home match (20th in the USLC). United currently leads the league in home attendance at 10,271 per contest. NMU's three closest pursuers are Louisville (10,123), Sacramento (9,988) and Indy (9,368).