ATS picks for every Big Ten Week 2 contest

It’s Week 2 of the 2021 Big Ten football season, and the BadgersWire staff is back with picks for every game on the slate.

Unlike last week, Saturday’s schedule includes numerous out-of-conference contests with massive spreads. Aside from Iowa vs. Iowa State and Ohio State vs. Oregon, it’s honestly an uneventful week around the conference.

Nevertheless, we’re still here to pick every game the conference plays this season.

Both Asher and Ben came away with winning records during Week 0/1, somewhat surprisingly, though it unfortunately included picking Penn State to cover +4.5 against Wisconsin.

Last week’s record:

Ben: 6-3

Asher: 6-3

Record to date:

Ben: 6-4 (60%)

Asher: 7-3 (70%)

Here are our Week 2 picks:

Illinois at Virginia (-10)

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) is tackled by Nebraska running back Aiden Young (44) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Virginia -10 Asher's pick: Illinois +10

Indiana State at Northwestern (-26.5)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Northwestern -26.5 Asher's pick: Indiana State +26.5

Howard at Maryland

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Note: there is no line on this game, but it is safe to say Maryland wins.

Oregon at Ohio State (-14.5)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben's pick: Ohio State -14.5 Asher's pick: Ohio State -14.5

Miami (OH) at Minnesota (-20)

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Miami (OH) +20 Asher's pick: Minnesota -20

Youngstown State at Michigan State (-20.5)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Michigan State -20.5 Asher's pick: Michigan State -20.5

Rutgers (-2.5) at Syracuse

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Rutgers -2.5 Asher's pick: Rutgers -2.5

Purdue (-33.5) at UConn

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben's pick: Purdue -33.5 Asher's pick: Purdue -33.5

Ball State at Penn State (-22.5)

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Penn State -22.5 Asher's pick: Ball State +22.5

Buffalo at Nebraska (-13.5)

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Buffalo +13.5 Asher's pick: Buffalo +13.5

Iowa at Iowa State (-4.5)

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben's pick: Iowa +4.5 Asher's pick: Iowa +4.5

Idaho at Indiana (-32.5)

Members of the Indiana football team wave to the Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben's pick: Indiana -32.5 Asher's pick: Indiana -32.5

Washington at Michigan (-6.5)

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) returned this punt 31 yards vs. the Western Michigan Broncos before doing down with an injury immediately after the play Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben's pick: Michigan -6.5 Asher's pick: Washington +6.5

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (-25.5)

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Wisconsin -25.5 Asher's pick: Wisconsin -25.5

