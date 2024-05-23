Atrisco Heritage standout leaving for ABC Prep

May 22—New Mexico has seen the last of Latavious Morris in an Atrisco Heritage Academy uniform.

Morris, one of the state's premier guards — and athletes — won't be back with the Jaguars for his upcoming senior season, as he has decided to leave for ABC Prep.

"I love high school basketball, but I think, just talking to my parents, we just agreed that this was a better experience for me," Morris, 18, said. "Competition wise ... I think it'll be more fun."

The 5-foot-8 Morris averaged 25 points and 4.6 assists per game last season.

He said he also is not going to be playing football next fall for Atrisco Heritage, which is a blow to that Jaguars program, too.

His intention in shifting allegiance to ABC Prep is to raise his profile, which he already has done with club performances in cities such as Dallas and Kansas City. He plays with ABC Spotlight; Volcano Vista's Kenyon Aguino is also on that team.

"For sure," Morris said. "That was really the main goal, for the exposure and stuff. New Mexico doesn't get as much exposure as we should. For me, being a smaller 5-8 guard, coaches won't always want to watch me on film."

So, he said, he's meeting them halfway, and giving them a chance to scout in person.

"Honestly, just something more competitive in general," Morris said. "We don't have a lot of competitiveness in sports (in New Mexico). In Albuquerque, a few teams are competitive."