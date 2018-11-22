How will the ATP Tour look in 2023? Our writers predict their top 10s

Nick Kyrgios, Kyle Edmund and Denis Shapovalov could all be competing for grand slams in five years' time - Telegraph

Over the past week, French newspaper L'Équipe has been getting attention for the circulation of its predicted 2018 top 10 in the world made five years ago.

Although inaccurate, the list was largely commendable, with every choice - bar the strange pick of Benoit Paire - having a sound rationale.

Their predicted top 10 of the ATP rankings for 2018 made in 2013 was as follows:

Continuing this theme, Telegraph Sport’s writers have put their reputations on the line and made their predictions for how the men’s top 10 will look in 2023.

We look forward to reviewing the lists in five years' time, and in the meantime you can make your top 10 predictions in the comments section below.

Alexander Zverev is expected to be a grand-slam champion by 2023 Credit: AFP

Simon Briggs

Denis Shapovalov

Hyeon Chung

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Marin Cilic

Jack Sock

Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios

Dominic Thiem

Kyle Edmund

Alexander Zverev

It’s November 2023 and the Nitto ATP Finals have just concluded in Tokyo, complete with commentary from the recently retired Kei Nishikori. The tournament reached a dramatic finale, with local fan favourite Hyeon Chung losing out to mercurial leftie Denis Shapovalov in a showdown that many have compared to John McEnroe’s 1980s duels with the obdurate Bjorn Borg. Shapovalov thus climbed to the top of the rankings for the first time.

Lower down the table, tennis’s new first-to-four-game format has proved a boon for bad-boy buddies Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock, who have both made dramatic gains this season after a couple of injury-plagued years. Explosivity, not endurance, is the watchword for both men.

Dominic Thiem could be a multiple French Open winner by 2023 Credit: Getty Images

Dominic Thiem remains the master of clay, ticking off his third consecutive Roland Garros title this spring, though he continues to make little impact at the indoor events at the end of the year. Marin Cilic, still limber at 35, puts the case for the old guard. And Alexander Zverev, having slipped down the chart after a 27-month run at world No. 1, is hanging in there despite reducing his schedule to make space for his Hollywood commitments. Terminator 9 will be released next week.

Charlie Eccleshare

Alexander Zverev

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Denis Shapovalov

Dominic Thiem

Karen Khachanov

Novak Djokovic

Felix Auger Aliassime

Alex de Minaur

Kyle Edmund

David Goffin

After years of the 'big four' showing deference to one another, the tennis world is gripped by the growing enmity between the world's top two Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Zverev takes particular exception to being compared to a piece of shoddy camera equipment during an episode of Tsitsipas' podcast.

Both men are grand slam champions, and are leading the charge of the ATP's recently re-branded 'Right Now Gen' that also includes the Canadian pair Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger Aliassime.

Of the elder statesmen, Novak Djokovic is still plugging away trying to reach the retired Roger Federer's total of 20 grand slams, while 32-year-old David Goffin is enjoying a late-career blossoming.

Karen Khachanov has a rich future ahead Credit: AP

Britain's Kyle Edmund is a regular in the top 10 and at the sharp end of grand slams, but a major title remains elusive. His contemporary Nick Kyrgios is sadly retired and pursuing a career in basketball. Thankfully for Australian tennis, Alex de Minaur is making good on his rich potential.

Vicki Hodges

Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem

Borna Coric

Diego Schwartzman

Novak Djokovic

Karen Khachanov

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Denis Shapovalov

Felix Auger Aliassime

David Goffin

With age and injury creeping up on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray respectively, Novak Djokovic will realistically be the last-man standing of the 'big four', and managing his schedule to perform well against the younger crop even at the age of 36.

While predicting Alexander Zverev, a player long touted to become a future No 1, to sit proudly at the top of the rankings isn't a bold or unexpected one, the top 10 could be littered with other young blood.

Canada could have two representatives in the top 10 in the form of Denis Shapovalov, who will be 24 in 2023, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will be 23.

Novak Djokovic will be 36 in 2023 and possibly still competing for grand slams Credit: Getty Images

The average age of the current top 10 is just under 30. My predicted top 10 would see that figure slip to 28 with only four players 30 or older in Djokovic (36), Dominic Thiem (30), Diego Schwartzman (31) and David Goffin (32).

Croatian's Borna Coric has only won two tour titles to date despite being on the circuit since February 2014. But his mini-Djokovic style of play is likely to see him become a consistent and prominent member of the top 10 in the coming years.