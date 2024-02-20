ATP Rio Open: Briton Cameron Norrie beats Hugo Dellien

Cameron Norrie defeated Carlos Alcaraz in last year's Rio Open final

British number one Cameron Norrie started the defence of his ATP Rio Open title with a routine 6-3 6-2 win over over Bolivian Hugo Dellien in Brazil.

Norrie, 28, made light work of an opponent who gave him a tough time at the quarter-final stage in 2023.

It took Norrie, who offered up just one break point in the match, one hour and 21 minutes to seal victory.

He will meet Chile's Tomas Barrios Vera for the first time in his career in the next round.

"I served much better than last week, and I was a bit more patient," said Norrie.

"I knew I had to play point for point and really make the rallies a bit longer. I think I learned from last week with that, and I'm just happy to be back in Brazil."

In Mexico, Britain's Dan Evans reached the second round of the Los Cabos Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Russia's Roman Safiullin.

Evans will face either Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or fellow Briton Jack Draper in the next round.

Earlier, another defending champion, top-seed Taylor Fritz, defeated American compatriot Tommy Paul 6-2 6-3 to win the rain-delayed Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The win stretched world number nine Fritz's winning streak in ATP finals to six matches.

Britain's Julian Cash and American partner Robert Galloway claimed their first ATP Tour title by winning the doubles final.

They beat top seeds top seeds Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and British partner Neal Skupski 5-7 7-5 10-2.