ATP Finals draw revealed as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz learn groups

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face home favourite Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune in the group stages of the ATP Finals when the 36-year-old bids for a record seventh title in Turin next week.

Carlos Alcaraz, who is seeded second, will take on Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in the other group, with the top two players on each side of the draw advancing to the semi-finals following the round-robin stage.

Djokovic is aiming to eclipse Roger Federer’s six titles and take the outright record, while the 24-time grand slam champion can also claim the year-end World No 1 ranking with a successful defence of his ATP Finals title.

The Serbian has not lost since losing the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz in July and enters the tournament on the back of a 17-match win streak, having beaten Grigor Dimitrov to win the Paris Masters last week.

Italian Sinner, who is making his debut at the Turin Finals, will have the backing of the home crowd and is joined in the Green Group by 2019 Finals champion Tsitsipas and eighth seed Rune.

Alcaraz will face two former ATP Finals champions in the Red Group, on what is also the 20-year-old tournament debut at the season-ending event after missing out due to injury last season.

The Spaniard was drawn alongside the third seed Medvedev, the 2020 champion, and seventh seed Zverev, a two-time winner after titles in 2017 and 2021. Fifth seed Rublev completes the group.

The ATP Finals gets underway in Turin on Monday 13 November and the final will take place on Sunday 19.

ATP Finals draw

Green Group

Novak Djokovic (1)

Jannik Sinner (4)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6)

Holger Rune (8)

Red Group

Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Daniil Medvedev (3)

Andrey Rublev (5)

Alexander Zverev (7)