ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to set up semi-final with Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz has a 3-2 record against Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev to top his ATP Finals group and set up a semi-final meeting with Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz won 6-4 6-4 against the Russian, who had already qualified for the last four of the season-ending event in Turin.

"Obviously Novak is Novak, he's the best player in the world right now," said Alcaraz on facing Djokovic.

Medvedev, an ATP Finals champion in 2020, will face Green Group winner and Italian home favourite Jannik Sinner.

