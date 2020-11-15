ATP Finals 2020 schedule, groups, when are the matches and who is playing
The ATP Finals will be played at the O2 Arena for the final time this month before moving to Turin, with Stefanos Tsitsipas returning as defending champion after beating Dominic Thiem in the final last year.
Meanwhile, world No2 Rafael Nadal will be hoping to claim his first win of the tournament.
The season-ending competition will be held behind closed doors and players will be in a strict bubble environment, with coronavirus tests carried out before entry is allowed.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 ATP Finals:
When is the tournament?
The ATP Finals will take place from 15-22 November at the O2 Arena in London.
It will be available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Who is playing?
The eight singles players competing will be Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.
This year, qualification was based purely on the ATP rankings, rather than on a ‘Race to London’, due to the turbulent season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There are also seven confirmed doubles teams: John Peers and Michael Venus, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares, Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have a chance of qualifying at the Sofia Open this week.
Each player – and team – will compete in three group matches, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals.
Group Tokyo 1970: Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, Schwartzman
Group London 2020: Nadal, Thiem, Tsitsipas, Rublev
Who are the ones to watch?
Defending champion Tsitsipas beat this year’s US Open champion Thiem last season in his debut at the tournament to become the youngest winner of the ATP Finals in 18 years. However, the Greek has been battling a leg injury that could impact his chances in London.
Thiem’s US Open triumph – which marked his first Grand Slam title – came at the expense of 2018 ATP Finals winner Zverev. The Austrian did struggle with blisters during the Vienna Open last month, while Nadal and Djokovic have both suffered surprise defeats in their most recent outings.
But Djokovic will be hoping to equal Roger Federer’s six year-end titles with a win this month, while Nadal will aim to claim his first season-ending title victory and is generally in good form following his record-breaking 13th French Open title this year.
Rublev and Sachwartzman have qualified for the first time, with the former entering with five titles to his name this year – more than any of his fellow competitors.
When are the matches?
Sunday 15 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm BST – BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Monday 16 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Tuesday 17 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Wednesday 18 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Thursday 19 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday 20 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 21 November – semi-finals
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday 22 November – finals
TV: 6pm-9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Odds
Djokovic – 13/8
Nadal – 5/1
Zverev – 8/1
Medvedev – 6/1
Thiem – 8/1
Rublev – 12/1
Tsitsipas – 12/1
Schwartzman – 33/1
