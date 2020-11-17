ATP Finals 2020 LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem latest updates

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in the group stage at the ATP Finals in London.

The Spaniard, who equalled Roger Federer’s Grand Slam men’s record at the French Open last month, cruised past Russian Andrey Rubley 6-3 6-4 in his opening match last Sunday. Nadal boasts a 9-5 record over Thiem in their head-to-head meetings, however, the pair have never faced one another on an indoor court before, and the Austrian came out on top in their last match; a thrilling four-hour contest at the Australian Open.

Thiem, touted by Nadal himself as a player set to finally break tennis’s recognised ‘Big Three’, won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, when he defeated Alexander Zverev in an epic five-set final. The winner of this afternoon’s match at the 02 Arena is all but assured of a place in the semi-finals, with Thiem having defeated Stefano Tsitsipas in a tricky three-set opening tie on Sunday. Follow all the action below live: