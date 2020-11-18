Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE: ATP Finals 2020 latest updates

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals group stages at the 02 Arena in London.

Djokovic, the world No 1, who is attempting to equal Roger Federer’s record of six victories at the season-ending tournament, cruised past Diego Schwartzman in his opening match. He can earn his place in the last four with a straight sets victory over Medvedev, and the Serbian boasts a 4-2 record in his favour from the pair’s previous meetings, although their last three matches have all gone the distance.

Their last meeting in particular was incredibly close, with Djokovic eventually triumphing after almost three hours on court at the ATP Cup in January. Medvedev is in great form himself, having defeated Alexander Zverev in the final of the Paris Masters and then again in his opening group stage match in London, and this promises to be a thrilling and close-fought encounter. Follow all the action below live: