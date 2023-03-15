Atonio Mafi NFL draft diary: 'I'm ready to show the scouts what I can do'

Atonio Mafi
·3 min read
Atonio Mafi
UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi takes part in Bruins training camp. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

As offensive lineman Atonio Mafi transitions from UCLA to the NFL, he is sharing his journey with Times staff writer Ben Bolch through a weekly diary leading up to the April 27 draft. This week, Mafi discusses the importance of a good showing at the Bruins' pro day.

It was a bummer not getting invited to the NFL combine, but that’s OK.

I’m going to make UCLA’s pro day on Wednesday my own combine. I feel like I’m ready to show the scouts what I can do.

Since the season ended in late December, I’ve been training for this moment. I spent a few months in Florida before recently coming back to Westwood in preparation to display all the ways I’ve improved.

I’ve gotten good feedback along the way, earning praise from coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl and my mentor in Florida, former Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Willie Anderson. He told me to double down on what I’m confident in, being a run blocker — everyone’s going to expect that from me, so I have to make sure I continue to show that. We also did a lot of work on my pass sets and I’ve just got to be able to display that at pro day, show that I’ve gotten better with pass blocking and using my hands.

Chip Kelly has also given me a huge confidence boost. He told me to not worry about getting passed over for the combine and that I was still going to get drafted. Coach has a lot of experience with sending players to the draft, so I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about.

I saw one draft projection that had me going as high as the third round. That would be awesome, but I know that’s just somebody’s guess and I need to prove I’m worth being picked that high. I’ve just got to make sure I stay humble and focused on the work that needs to be done.

I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody ball out on Spaulding Field at pro day. It’s going to feel like a reunion with so many of us Bruins back together. The other guys who are coming are Kazmeir Allen, Stephan Blaylock, Jake Bobo, Bo Calvert, Zach Charbonnet, Michael Ezeike, Jon Gaines II, Azizi Hearn, Jack Landherr IV, Raiqwon O'Neal, Mo Osling III, Shea Pitts, Jacob Sykes and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

It was so cool seeing Dorian, Jon, Jake and Zach kill it at the combine and now we’re all going to do our best to impress alongside them. I’m going to do the position drills and the lift and maybe even run the 40-yard dash — my agent and I are still talking about whether that’s a good idea, so it will be a game-time decision.

I would feel confident running it because I’m in the best shape of my football career, down to 333 pounds. My goal in the lift is to bench press 225 pounds 25 times, which would be a solid number. In the position drills, I want to show my athleticism and lateral quickness in addition to the power I’m known for.

I won’t be lacking motivation. I should have been able to show the scouts all this same stuff at the combine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Mike Burton reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver

    Free agent fullback Mike Burton is reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Burton has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Burton will replace Andrew Beck, who left for Houston. Burton played for Payton in New Orleans in 2020, playing 15 games with four starts. He spent the past [more]

  • Report: Jaguars to lose veteran DL Arden Key to division-rival Tennessee Titans

    Arden Key will sign a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Key was signed by the Jaguars in 2021 to a one-year deal.

  • Jets finalizing four-year deal with former Packers WR Allen Lazard: reports

    The Jets have added another playmaker on offense, finalizing a deal with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

  • Report: Arden Key headed to Tennessee on a three-year deal

    The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The deal has a maximum value of $24 million and includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing. Key was 50th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. Key, 26, reunites with new [more]

  • Report: Byron Murphy agrees to two-year deal with Vikings

    The Vikings have their replacement for Patrick Peterson. A day after losing Peterson to the Steelers, the Vikings have agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with cornerback Byron Murphy, NFL Media reports. Murphy ranks 62nd on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. His departure leaves Marco Wilson as the top corner in Arizona. Murphy, [more]

  • Broncos waive Freddie Swain, Victor Bolden

    The Broncos waived receivers Freddie Swain and Victor Bolden on Tuesday, the team announced. They also made official the release of cornerback Ronald Darby with a failed physical designation. Darby started 16 games for the Broncos the past two seasons. He totaled nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and 67 tackles. Darby, a former second-round [more]

  • Game Recap: Thunder 121, Nets 107

    The Thunder defeated the Nets, 121-107. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Thunder, while Josh Giddey added 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory, his 4th triple-double of the season and the 8th of his career. Mikal Bridges tallied 34 points for the Nets in the losing effort. The Thunder improve to 34-35 on the season, while the Nets fall to 39-30.

  • Titans to sign Daniel Brunskill to a two-year contract

    The 49ers’ loss is the Titans’ gain. New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon has poached another player from his former team. Versatile offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Tennessee, his agents at Summit Athletes announced. The Titans offensive line is undergoing a makeover. They released left tackle Taylor [more]

  • Inside the new Jalen Ramsey deal

    The details of the new Jalen Ramsey deal are in. As expected, he has picked up significant new guarantees. As expected, he has reduced his cash in 2023, in order to create more cap space. As expected, we have the numbers. Ramsey was due to make $17 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024, and [more]

  • Chargers tender Cameron Dicker, Foster Sarell

    The Chargers placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell, the team announced Tuesday. Dicker had one of the best rookie seasons by a kicker in NFL history. He earned AFC special teams player of the month for December/January and twice won special teams player of the week honors, including in his only [more]

  • NFL rumors: Patriots tender RFA Myles Bryant at $2.6 million for 2023

    Myles Bryant is coming back to the Patriots for the 2023 NFL season. Here are the details of his RFA tender.

  • Chiefs snag Charles Omenihu from 49ers

    With defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in and defensive end Nick Bosa due to get paid, the 49ers couldn’t keep everyone on their defensive line. Defensive end Charles Omenihu has agreed to terms with the Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. According to the report, it’s a two-year deal with a maximum value of $20 [more]

  • NFL rumors: Charles Omenihu expected to sign Chiefs free-agent contract

    The 49ers reportedly have lost another key defensive player in free agency.

  • Chiefs agree to terms on 2-year deal with former 49ers pass rusher Charles Omenihu

    The Chiefs bolstered their pass rush by agreeing to terms with a young up-and-comer who recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks for the 49ers in 2022.

  • Bears' David Montgomery publishes farewell post on Instagram

    David Montgomery says goodbye to Chicago via Instagram amid news he agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

  • Panthers reportedly bring in veteran QB Andy Dalton on 2-year, $10 million deal

    Whomever the Carolina Panthers draft first overall in the 2023 NFL draft, it seems the team already has a bridge quarterback lined up.

  • Why 49ers' Javon Hargrave deal is 'funny' to DeForest Buckner after 2020 trade

    DeForest Buckner couldn't help but notice something familiar about Javon Hargrave's reported free-agent contract with the 49ers.

  • Packers, Jets may be caught in a “game of chicken” over Aaron Rodgers

    On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]

  • Giants acquiring Darren Waller from Raiders in blockbuster trade

    The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.

  • Detroit Lions land RB David Montgomery in free agency, say good-bye to Jamaal Williams

    Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career