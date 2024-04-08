Advertisement
Maria Dibut Galera
Atomic Golf’s Vegas Golden Knights Ring Giveaway

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Atomic Golf is hosting a VGK ring giveaway! Valued at $75,000, one person will have the chance to win an authentic Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Championship Ring. Bethany Wetmore, Assistant General Manager of Atomic Golf joined Las Vegas Now with the details.

