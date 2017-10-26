ATN: The Mailbag returns & Carson Wentz in the MVP convo

A room filled with some heroes Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Colleen Wolfe & Gregg Rosenthal recap Monday night?s showdown between the Eagles and Redskins, including Carson Wentz?s masterful escape; Steelers coach Mike Tomlin?s response to the Martavis Bryant trade rumblings; Looking ahead to Thursday night?s matchup between the Ravens and Dolphins, and whether or not it?s a must-win for Baltimore; And the return of a listener favorite the ATN Mailbag!