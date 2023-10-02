From atmosphere to history, Texas reflects on what makes the Red River Rivalry special

The Texas Longhorns know that UT and Oklahoma isn't the only rivalry in college football.

Senior cornerback Ryan Watts played in the Ohio State-Michigan game. Assistant coach Jeff Choate led Montana State into the Brawl of the Wild against Montana, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has coached for Washington in the Apple Cup and several of UT's assistants have been on Alabama's sideline for the Iron Bowl. Texas defensive back Gavin Holmes had North Carolina pegged as his biggest rival when he played at Wake Forest the past three years.

A California native, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian grew up around the USC-UCLA rivalry and he was later a part of that series as a coach. But on Monday, Sarkisian said the Red River Rivalry is "why we're in college football, to be part of games like this."

Texas and Oklahoma will meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the 119th time at 11 a.m. on Saturday. On Monday, Texas players were asked what makes this rivalry special.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers: "It has a deep history and it's always back and forth and it's one of the best rivalries in all of sports. It's been going on for years and years and it's been at the same place. I think it just holds so many memories for so many people. It's always a good time, State Fair and all that good stuff."

Senior defensive back Jahdae Barron: "I say how they split it 50/50, just split it down the middle. Then everybody's having a fun time at the carnival and then they go out to just watch us and to watch everybody put on a show for them."

Junior receiver Xavier Worthy: "I feel it has like a good build up and like a history behind it. ... I kind of really don't understand it still. I kind of see the history behind it. I've seen the old games with (Michael) Huff and all them, so l see it's kind of like a huge rivalry."

Junior defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell: "Obviously just the history, the history of both schools and the history of this game and just being in that Cotton Bowl stadium is just an amazing feeling."

Senior linebacker David Gbenda: "When I first came to the University of Texas I didn't really understand it until I got to experience it and just the atmosphere, the fan bases and just the players and just the level of competition that comes with this week and this weekend's game, there's nothing else like it."

Senior linebacker Jaylan Ford: "I think the past tradition of the past games. There's so many historical performances, so many great players that have played in this game, so many great teams that have played each other in the past. I think that's kind of just what makes the game such a big game itself. Texas and OU, two big schools, two great football programs, just another year to be a part of it."

Senior offensive lineman Christian Jones: "The stadium is split 50/50. It's a home and away game at the same time. The energy and all the history that has been on the field and in the stands in that whole area. It's part of our culture as well, the State Fair. It's a very big game and it's my favorite game. I love this game every single year and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure the Golden Hat stays in Austin."

Saturday's game

No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0), 11 a.m., Cotton Bowl in Dallas, ABC, 1300

