Atmosphere building as Germany look to secure place in Euro 2024 knockout stage

Atmosphere building as Germany look to secure place in Euro 2024 knockout stage

We’re just hours away from Germany’s second game at Euro 2024, against Hungary in Stuttgart.

Fans are currently marching their way to the Stuttgart Arena, and a win would all but secure a place in the knockout stages.

A win all but guarantees a spot in the last 16, and it would definitely secure them a place should Switzerland beat Scotland in the other Group A fixture, played tonight at 21:00 local time.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to name the same Germany side that beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening fixture of this year’s competition, meaning Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will lead the line.

But playing against Hungary hasn’t always been a pleasant experience for the Germans.

Today’s game will be the fourth encounter between the two nations at major international tournaments, and Hungary opened the scoring in each of those, the last being in a 2-2 draw at Euro 2020.

Germany are certainly favourites for this match and will expect to qualify with a game to spare.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder