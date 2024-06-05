Atletico want Man City's Alvarez - Thursday's gossip

Atletico Madrid want to sign Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, Manchester United join Liverpool in the race for Leny Yoro and Galatasaray are interested in Anthony Martial.

Atletico Madrid have approached their Argentinean trio Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul and Nahuel Molina to enquire about the availability of their compatriot - 24-year-old Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. (Marca - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain are also interested in Alvarez. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the pursuit of 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille. (Marca - in Spanish)

A bid by Manchester United is unlikely and Real Madrid lead the race to sign Yoro. (Mail)

Manchester City are set to hold talks with manager Pep Guardiola, 53, over his future. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Galatasaray are interested in signing French forward Anthony Martial but the 28-year-old will have to lower his wage demands after leaving Manchester United. (ESPN)

Tottenham are set to rival Aston Villa in the race to sign £50m Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, who is also wanted by Atletico Madrid. (Mail)

Turkish club Besiktas were in talks with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before appointing ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (ESPN)

Barcelona are set to make a move for Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, 27. (Sport - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich want to extend 23-year-old Canada full-back Alphonso Davies' deal and are not interested in Arsenal and Ukraine 27-year-old left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Sky Germany)

Fulham's 28-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira says he will discuss his future with his agent after this summer's Copa America. (UOL)

Tottenham are interested in signing Pereira. (Teamtalk)

West Ham have bid £6.8m for 24-year-old Brazilian defender Vitao from Internacional. (Revista Colorada - in Portuguese)

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign 25-year-old English defender Lloyd Kelly, who Bournemouth say will leave at the end of his contract this summer. Roma and Atletico Madrid are also interested. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are targeting a new goalkeeper as they prepare for the Republic of Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher, 25, to leave Anfield this summer. (Football Insider)

Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in Feyenoord's 23-year-old Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida. (AD - in Dutch)

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is a candidate to replace Arne Slot as Feyenoord manager. (1908 - in Dutch)