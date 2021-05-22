Atletico title-winner Luis Suarez says he was ‘looked down on’ in Barcelona exit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport staff
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Luis Suarez believes he was underestimated by Barcelona after firing Atletico Madrid to their first LaLiga title in seven years.

The Uruguay international’s 21st goal of the campaign secured a 2-1 comeback success at Real Valladolid as Atletico were crowned champions ahead of city rivals Real Madrid.

Suarez hit 195 goals in six prolific seasons with Barca but was allowed to leave the Nou Camp last summer to move to the Spanish capital.

The 34-year-old emphatically proved his doubters wrong this term and was in tears at full-time on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s tough. The situation I had to live through, the way I was looked down on, but Atletico opened the door for me,” he said, according to Marca.

“A lot of people have suffered with me – my wife, my children.

“Day by day, they are the ones who have suffered the most from my many years in football.

Luis Suarez spent six seasons with Barcelona
Luis Suarez spent six seasons with Barcelona (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We’ve had a great year. Despite the difficulties, we were the most consistent team and we’re the champions.

“In the first half of the season we had an efficiency that wasn’t normal.”

Second-half goals from Angel Correa and Suarez overturned Oscar Plano’s opener to claim an 11th LaLiga title for Atletico.

Victory for Diego Simeone’s men relegated Valladolid and proved crucial as defending champions Real – who needed to beat Villarreal to stand any chance of snatching the silverware – also overturned a deficit to win 2-1, courtesy of late goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

The Rojiblancos finished two points clear of Zinedine Zidane’s side, while Suarez’s former club Barcelona were a further five points back in third position.

Manager Simeone was at the helm when Atletico last won the title – in 2014 – and was left with different emotions this time around.

“They’re different, with different feelings. The world is experiencing a very bad situation and I hope that we have given a lot of people some joy,” he said.

“Spending 32 weeks on top is huge. I’m grateful, especially to those who played less than others. We remained a team with a goal and we were that at every minute.”

Simeone has been in charge of Atletico for the past decade and, while he acknowledges people may grow weary of his methods, believes the club can continue to develop.

“I’ve no doubts that people can get tired,” said the 51-year-old.

“But I’m very hard-headed. I knew and know that this club can keep growing and I hope it will continue like this.

“The club keeps growing. All of the unseen people have given the club stability beyond results. They’ve always wanted this. They’re not here celebrating, but soon we’ll all embrace.”

Recommended Stories

  • Emotional Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barca

    Luis Suarez was in tears on Saturday after his goal helped Atletico Madrid clinch the Spanish Liga title, thanking the club for rescuing him.

  • Suárez, Simeone celebrate Atlético title with tears, smiles

    When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suárez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait — and a dramatic final round — Atlético Madrid had won the Spanish league title.

  • In Suárez, Simeone found missing piece to forge a champion

    Practically handed a world-class scorer by one of its top rivals, Atlético Madrid rode the goals of Luis Suárez burning to prove his former team wrong and the competitive all-for-one spirit preached by Diego Simeone to the Spanish league title. With Barcelona sunk in mounting debt and coming off a season without a title, the club in September told Suárez — its third all-time leading scorer no less — that he needed to find a new home. After a move to Italy fell through, Barcelona stunned its fans by selling Suárez on the cheap to Atlético to shed his salary.

  • Guardiola hopes 'lion' Aguero gets fitting send-off

    Pep Guardiola hopes Sergio Aguero will be fit enough for one last appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the Argentine forward bids farewell following a trophy-laden decade at the Premier League club.

  • Watch turtle’s failed ‘high dive’ into North Carolina pond. ‘This is agonizing.’

    “I totally identify with this turtle.”

  • Soccer-Real Madrid beat Villarreal but end season second

    MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid ended the season second in La Liga despite a late 2-1 win over Villarreal at home on Saturday. Real's victory was not enough to win the league as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid 2-1 to claim their first title since 2014. "The champions are the team who win the most games, and there's no excuses from us," midfielder Casemiro said.

  • Copa del Rey win was 'turning point' for Barcelona: Messi

    Barcelona forward Lionel Messi described the club's Copa del Rey win this season as a "turning point", but gave no indication of his own future in Catalonia in an interview published in the Argentine press on Saturday.

  • Pulisic ‘proud’ of development, hails Tuchel impact at Chelsea

    Christian Pulisic has a huge week coming up, as the USMNT star will play a key role for Chelsea as they aim to first qualify for, then win, the UEFA Champions League.

  • NHS staff are the real heroes – Pep Guardiola puts City season into perspective

    City will next week hope to complete a treble when they face Chelsea in the Champions League final.

  • 'Sci-fi' Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record

    Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said it felt like being in a "science fiction film" after scoring his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season on Saturday to break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old German league record for a single campaign.

  • Transfer news: Pep hoping for ’25 or 30-goal’ striker this summer

    The rich are hoping to get richer, as they say, this summer.

  • Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith pleads no contest to child abuse over alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    In addition to probation, Smith will be forbidden from contact with females under 18.

  • Atletico La Liga success shows strength in adversity, says Simeone

    Diego Simeone said Atletico Madrid winning La Liga was a triumph of overcoming adversity after his team were on Saturday crowned champions for the second time in seven years.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.