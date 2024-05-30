Atletico Standout Uncertain About Real Madrid’s La Liga Dominance Amid PSG Star’s Arrival

Kylian Mbappé will move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in a few weeks as the Frenchman embarks on a new chapter. With Los Blancos having arguably the best attack next season, is the 2024-25 La Liga season over before it even begins?

Real Madrid, who are already in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final and already won La Liga this season, have a potent attack that features Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo.

While speaking to reporters, Atletico Madrid standout Antoine Griezmann was asked about the league being one-sided next season now that his teammate on the French national team will join Real Madrid.

“I have no advice to give Kylian, I think he is big enough,” Griezmann told the media (h/t Le10Sport). “He knows how to manage all that very well. (…) Fear of Real domination next season? After what La Liga will be, we will see. But now is not the time to think about La Liga. Sorry.”

Even though the player’s contract expires on June 30, the Ligue 1 champions will not stand in the 25-year-old’s way. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG has approved Mbappé’s announcement as a Real Madrid player before UEFA Euro 2024.