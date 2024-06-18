Atletico reject Chelsea bid for striker Omorodion

Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion impressed on loan with Deportivo Alaves last season [Getty Images]

Chelsea have held talks with Atletico Madrid for 20-year-old Spanish striker Samu Omorodion.

The La Liga side have discouraged the Blues from making further approaches after talks over a £34m move, including add-ons, was turned down.

Omorodion is highly rated after scoring nine goals in 35 appearances last season while on loan at Deportivo Alaves – as Atleti attempt to renew his contract.

Chelsea have sounded out multiple attacking targets this summer, including Aston Villa's 20-year-old Colombian Jhon Duran, who was discussed as part of a swap deal with their 22-year-old Dutch defender Ian Maatsen.

The Blues are also admirers of Stuttgart's 28-year-old Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy, who has a release clause worth around £15m active this summer.

Crystal Palace have granted Chelsea permission to talk to winger Michael Olise, 22, but face competition from Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

Olise has a release clause worth in the region of £60m and any deal will be complex, with percentages due to his former club Reading, Palace and Olise himself.

Chelsea have already signed English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, on a free transfer from Fulham and are closing in on a £29m move for 17-year-old Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian – but he won't join until after his 18th birthday next summer.