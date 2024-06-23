Atletico Madrid worried with Barcelona target’s lack of prominence in Euros

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the issues that FC Barcelona will have to address is the one related to the future of Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward spent the last season on loan at the Catalan club, but unless Barcelona can reach another agreement with Atletico Madrid, he will have to return to the Mattress Makers this summer.

Joao Felix’s season at the Catalan club blew hot and cold, as he impressed in some matches while struggling in other games. The end of the season was rather uneventful for him, and he was looking to regain his form in the European Championship, which is currently underway.

However, the international tournament has not exactly gone in accordance with the forward’s wishes. He is yet to make an appearance in the competition, as Portugal has played two games, and already qualified for the knock-out round of the tournament.

In the first game against the Czech Republic, it was Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, and Francisco Conceicao who came on as substitutes as Portugal looked to overturn a 1-0 deficit. In the second match, the Iberians were able to seal the match in the first half with a 2-0 lead, and Felix was once again not called up to step on the pitch.

Thus, his first appearance in the Euros can come in the match against Georgia, with Portugal already having advanced to the next round. This state of affairs showcases the youngster’s decreased importance in the national team squad.

His loan stints at Chelsea and Barcelona have not helped him redirect his career, and this summer, they will once again have to work a lot to be able to solve this problem, especially as it is looking highly unlikely that he will be able to play under Simeone again.