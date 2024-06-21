Atletico Madrid working on new goalkeeper signing

Atletico Madrid are planning several major signings for this summer’s transfer window, with the likes of Robin Le Normand, David Hancko and Mikel Merino being targeted. One of the more low-key additions they are looking to make is a new backup goalkeeper to Jan Oblak.

⚔️🇺🇦🇸🇰 Two potential teammates will be facing each other today: Atlético Madrid targets Artem Dovbyk and David Hancko. pic.twitter.com/oIJSBXTe7H — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 21, 2024

Currently, Horatiu Moldovan is Atleti’s number two, although in recent weeks, he has spoken of his desire to leave the club he only joined in January. The Romanian ‘keeper wants to play regularly, something he did at Rapid Bucharest. Club bosses will not stand in his way, provided that an acceptable offer is received.

As per Ruben Uria (via ED), Atleti have already identified Moldovan’s likely replacement: Ilya Pomazun. The current CSKA Moscow ‘keeper is well-liked by the club’s hierarchy, and given that he is not a starter for the Russian giants, he could be available cheaply.

It’s not the most glamorous deal that Atletico Madrid will do this summer, but if Moldovan goes, signing someone like Pomazun will be essential. It remains to be seen whether he is the desired choice to be Oblak’s number two.