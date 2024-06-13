Atletico Madrid willing to a swap deal with Barcelona for Joao Felix

There is a certain level of uncertainty over some players at FC Barcelona this summer. While the Catalan giants understand that arrivals and departures must both be considered, things must be done in a calculated manner. That is where the problem arises for Barcelona in terms of their loan players.

Joao Felix, for instance, is a player whose future is still not fully clear after his current loan at Barcelona ends. Atletico Madrid are seemingly aware that the player may not ever wear their colors ever again, but to hand him over to Barcelona they need compensation as well.

As highlighted by SPORT, while a direct transfer of funds is out of the question with Barcelona more willing to extend the loan, another option Atletico Madrid would be willing to consider may be a direct swap that would result in a permanent transfer of ownership when it comes to Joao Felix.

Previously, Atletico Madrid seemed open to the possibility of Ferran Torres coming over to Madrid. Since then, however, it seems that Los Colchoneros have had a change in their tastes and would much rather see 19-year-old Barcelona forward Vitor Roque arrive as an exchange for the Portuguese forward.

The young Brazilian striker, whose future is already uncertain, is being highlighted as a bargaining chip. While his registration for next season is already unclear, Barcelona are still adamant about not losing the young Brazilian striker permanently knowing that he has the potential to explode.

That is why, at most, Barça would be willing to consider a loan deal for him. While that might

not be ideal for an Atletico Madrid side that is hoping to revamp their frontline, Barcelona are also adamant about retaining the future rights to Roque knowing how valuable of an asset he has the potential to become.

There are other names, such as that of Ansu Fati, that have been linked as well. However, if Atletico Madrid were to have their pick themselves, SPORT claims there is no one better than Roque himself. Yet, a massive part of such an operation would also depend on the young striker himself, whose own choices would be integral as well.

Hansi Flick, on the other hand, wants to make sure that as the new head coach at Barcelona, he gets a chance to evaluate all his players, including Vitor Roque