Atletico Madrid willing to sell key star amid interest from Chelsea this summer

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak could be on the move this summer.

According to a report from AS via Sport, the Spanish giants are willing to sell the player this summer and Chelsea are keen on securing his services.

The 31-year-old is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues. Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez at the start of last season, but he has been quite underwhelming for the Blues so far.

Chelsea are looking to bring in an upgrade and Oblak has proven himself at the highest level over a number of years. He is certainly good enough to improve Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

The fact that the Spanish club are willing to sell the player will come as a major boost for the Premier league side. Chelsea certainly have the finances to get the deal done. They have had an underwhelming campaign this past season and they will bounce back strongly and push for major trophies once again. Players like Oblak will certainly help them.

More Stories / Latest News

Atletico Madrid willing to sell key star amid interest from Chelsea this summer

16 June 2024, 8:27

Real Madrid make decision on the future of utility man with 11-G/A last season

16 June 2024, 8:08

Real Madrid continue informal talks to sign highly-rated Barcelona and Chelsea target

16 June 2024, 7:40

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking at younger options when it comes to a new goalkeeper and it remains to be seen who they end up signing. Oblak has been a key player for them over the years and they will need to replace him adequately.

The Spanish will be hoping to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title next season and they must look to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window.